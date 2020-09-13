ESPN College GameDay returning to Louisville

ESPN College GameDay is returning to Louisville.

College football’s longest-running pregame show is making its third trip to Cardinal Stadium for Louisville’s game against Miami Saturday, Sept. 19.

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) season opener for both teams kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC.

College GameDay will start at 9 a.m. on Sept. 19 at Cardinal Stadium, airing live on ESPN. Due to COVID1-9 restrictions, fans will not be allowed to attend the show or tailgate in the stadium’s surrounding parking lots.

College GameDay first came to Louisville in 2016 when the Cardinals defeated second-ranked Florida State 63-20. The show returned to Louisville the following year for the team’s game against Clemson.

Hosted by Rece Davis with analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Maria Taylor and David Pollak, the show airs weekly during the college football season.

Chris Fowler, Herbstreit and Taylor will call the game between Louisville and Miami.