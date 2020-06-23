Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 OL Ethan Mort

The search for the next offensive lineman commit for the Louisville Football program gained a little but of clarity on Tuesday, as the Cardinals have made the top six for three-star Class of 2021 offensive tackle Ethan Mort.

A priority target for Scott Satterfield, Dwayne Ledford and the rest of the coaching staff, the Sunshine State native also included UCF, USF, West Virginia, Virginia and Vanderbilt in his top schools.

A six-foot-six & 275 pound prospect hailing from Venice, Mort is the No. 140 player in the state of Florida and the No. 91 offensive tackle in the Class of 2021 according to the 247Sports Composite.

If you couldn't tell by his measurables, Mort is a massive human being and getting around him is no easy task for a defender. He is an intimidating presence on the line no mater where he lines up, and is very good at using his hands to lock up blockers or eliminate them from the play altogether. Lateral agility could use some work to keep defenders squarely in front of him, but that is something that can be easily coaching by this staff.

Ethan Mort's Junior Year Highlights:

The Cards currently have eighteen verbal commitments in the Class of 2021, and three offensive linemen recruits:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp