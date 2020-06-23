Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 OL Ethan Mort

Matthew McGavic

The search for the next offensive lineman commit for the Louisville Football program gained a little but of clarity on Tuesday, as the Cardinals have made the top six for three-star Class of 2021 offensive tackle Ethan Mort.

A priority target for Scott Satterfield, Dwayne Ledford and the rest of the coaching staff, the Sunshine State native also included UCF, USF, West Virginia, Virginia and Vanderbilt in his top schools.

A six-foot-six & 275 pound prospect hailing from Venice, Mort is the No. 140 player in the state of Florida and the No. 91 offensive tackle in the Class of 2021 according to the 247Sports Composite.

If you couldn't tell by his measurables, Mort is a massive human being and getting around him is no easy task for a defender. He is an intimidating presence on the line no mater where he lines up, and is very good at using his hands to lock up blockers or eliminate them from the play altogether. Lateral agility could use some work to keep defenders squarely in front of him, but that is something that can be easily coaching by this staff.

Ethan Mort's Junior Year Highlights:

The Cards currently have eighteen verbal commitments in the Class of 2021, and three offensive linemen recruits:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Class of 2021 center Gabe Wiznitzer reclassifies and commits to Louisville

The four-star prospect from Virginia will reclassify to 2020 and become the final piece of next season's Louisville men's basketball roster.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville coaches and players adjusting to new procedures

Louisville offensive coordinator says adjusting has been difficult, but excited about the return to football

samdraut

Class of 2021 OLB Jackson Hamilton commits to Louisville

The three-star prospect out of Georgia becomes the eighteenth commitment for Louisville Football's 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew McGavic

Cam DeGeorge Adds More Experience to Louisville's Offensive Line

The graduate transfer from UConn might be a Louisville newcomer, but he provides plenty of in-game experience for the Cardinals.

Matthew McGavic

Offensive Line Returners Give Louisville Experience & Interior Strength

With Louisville returning all of their interior offensive linemen as well as their "sixth-man", offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford believes the experience they bring will give the Cards an advantage up front.

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 WR Demetrius Cannon commits to Louisville

The three-star prospect from St. Louis becomes the seventeenth commit for the Cards' 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew McGavic

Altered schedule doesn't change Louisville's preparation

Louisville will host NC State in the season opener Sept. 2 at Cardinal Stadium

samdraut

Season Opener vs. NC State Moved to Wednesday, Sept. 2

Louisville Football's 2020 season opener vs. NC State has been moved up a day to avoid a conflict with events related to the Kentucky Derby.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Football Recruiting Update: June 22, 2020

An update in the world of Louisville Football recruiting

Matthew McGavic

Louisville coaching staff aspires to be role models for players

Scott Satterfield says coaching staff is filled with great role models for student-athletes

samdraut