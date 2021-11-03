Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Atlanta Falcons Waive Former Louisville LB Dorian Etheridge

    The former Cardinal signed with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent earlier this year.
    ATLANTA - Former Louisville linebacker Dorian Etheridge has been waived by the Atlanta Falcons, the organization announced Tuesday. The move coincided with signings of linebackers Daren Bates and James Vaughters to the active roster from their practice squad.

    The 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker is now subject to waivers, where any team can claim him and his contract. Should he clear waivers, he will then be free to sign with any team as an unrestricted free agent.

    Etheridge went undrafted in April's NFL Draft, but was immediately picked up by Atlanta afterwards. The rookie shined during training camp and the preseason, tallying a league-best 23 tackles, and was able to crack the Falcons' 53-man roster.

    During the regular season, the Charleston, W. Va. native saw considerably less run. While he saw action in the first five games of the season, Etheridge only tallied one tackle in Atlanta's week three game at the Giants, and has been inactive in the Falcons' past two games.

    Playing in all eleven games while starting all but one in his final season at Louisville, Etheridge had the third-most tackles on the team with 50 (31 solo), while leading in tackles for loss with 9.0. His 2.5 sacks was good for third, and he was one of eight Cardinals to force a fumble.

    Joining the program in 2017 as a three-star prospect, he finished his Louisville career with 258 tackles (148 solo), 24.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, 14 pass deflections, and forced fumble and an interception in 47 games played and 43 starts.

    (Photo of Dorian Etheridge: Dale Zanine - USA TODAY Sports)

    Falcons Waive Former Louisville LB Dorian Etheridge

