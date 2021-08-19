Louisville Expecting Big Things From Tyler Harrell in 2021

After being an unknown for the first two years of his time on campus, the Cardinals coaching staff has big expectations for wide receiver Tyler Harrell.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the biggest questions surrounding the Louisville football program over the course of the current offseason, is who will be the wide receiver that takes advantage of the available reps up for grabs. Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick are now in the NFL, meaning the Cardinals are returning just 554 yards of wide receiver production.

After the 2020 season ended, if you asked anyone familiar with the program who would be the "go-to guy" in 2021, a few wideouts come to mind. Braden Smith has the most returning experience, Jordan Watkins showed flashes of brilliance towards the end of the season, even newcomers like Ahmari Huggins-Bruce or Shai Werts could probably garner some answers.

But as the offseason has progressed, another wideout threw his name into the ring: Tyler Harrell. The now redshirt sophomore seemingly appeared out of nowhere during spring practice, with his blazing hand-timed 4.19 40-yard dash speed to thank. With fall camp nearly in the books, and the 2021 season just around the corner, the Louisville coaching staff is expecting big things from him coming up.

"It's his time to shine, as they say," wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer said. "He obviously can run really fast straight ahead, we're developing him as a route runner. He can definitely take the top off with that kind of speed, 4.2-type speed is rare."

But straight-line speed is not the only thing Harrell can bring to the Cardinals. With his explosiveness well documented, the coaching staff has spent the offseason developing the rest of his overall skill set, such as route running and fine tuning his ability to actually catch the football.

All the time and effort the coaching staff has spent developing him both on the field and in the weight room, Harrell has equaled and surpassed it. Head coach Scott Satterfield even called him "one of the hardest workers in the offseason", and someone who has worked his way to where he will get opportunities. The only remaining question is if it will translate to live game production.

"We can call these plays, and try to get him isolated and lined up for certain scenarios to where he can have a chance, well then he's got to make the play," Satterfield said. "What we've seen in the last six months, is that he's willing, and able, and capable of making those plays. But it is a big difference when the lights come on, and it's game time, and you have to go make the plays. So we'll see how he does.

The 2021 season is now less than three weeks away, with the Cardinals kicking things off against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. When toe finally meets leather, questions regarding his contribution to the team will finally start to get answered, and the staff remaining confident that he can deliver.

"I got all the conference in the world in him. I think he'll make those plays, I think he's going to be a guy where teams are going to have to know where he is," Satterfield said. "He understands our offense, but he has worked himself into this position, and I think that's why all of a sudden now, it's his time to shine. It's Tyler Harrell's time."

Kickoff is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 6 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

