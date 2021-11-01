Final Thoughts and Observations on Louisville vs. NC State

Penalties and a lack of sustained drives cost the Cardinals down in Raleigh, N.C. against the Wolfpack.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville could not get out of their own way against NC State, falling 28-13 to the Wolfpack largely in part to their own mistakes and missed opportunities.

Before we close the book on the game and transition into week ten's contest vs. Clemson, I wanted to provide some closing thoughts and observations from the game:

First, before we touch upon the obvious negative takeaways from the game, credit needs to be given to the defense for keeping Louisville in the game as long as long as they did. Defensive coordinator Bryan Brown called yet another good game. The blitzing wasn't as heavy as it was against Boston College, but it was implemented in a way that kept Devin Leary and the Wolfpack offense from clicking for most of the game. I'm not going to fault them too much for the three fourth quarter scores given up, because after all, they had forced six straight punts prior - including five three-and-outs. It's not their fault the offense couldn't get anything going and put them in a better situation.

Now we can talk about what went wrong. but let's establish something. No one person or unit shoulders a majority of the blame for the loss, and no one on defense should bare any of it, save for a play here and there. Instead, several people on offense - players and coaches alike - all contributed to the mistake-ridden offensive approach.

Given how well they played in the first half of the year, it's crazy to how much the offense failed to get anything going against NC State. Granted, they have one of the more underrated home environments in all of the ACC, but I was not expecting them to commit seven penalties (nine overall). Sure, some of them were questionable, but this is still some thing Louisville very much could have control over.

Talk about missed opportunities. James Turner missing the easy 24-yard field goal and the 4th and 1 false start prior. Malik Cunningham missing on four deep shots. The offense as a whole going 6-15 on third down and 0-3 on fourth. It's a wonder they out-gained NC State in total yardage to begin with.

Speaking of Cunningham, he had another rough day throwing the football, going just 11-of-28 for 219 yards. Granted, some of this was head coach Scott Satterfield's decision to opt for an aggressive approach on offense, which I'm all for. But while Cunningham did have a few chunk plays through the air, his deep ball accuracy on much of the night was not there. However, this is something that has plagued him through most of the season. He has been prone to overthrows in some bad spots all year, and this was magnified because of Louisville's aggressive game plan that revolved around taking more deep shots than normal.

Plus, on several occasions, Cunningham didn't appear to go through all of his reads. This was partially on him, but also because the offensive line was very much hit or miss in pass protection. Some plays they gave him a very clean pocket, sometimes that pocket collapses in a hurry and forced Cunningham to flush out. To be fair, the O-line did do a really good job in run blocking, allowing another 200-yard rushing performance. In hindsight, maybe Louisville should have used their ground game a little more, especially Trevion Cooley.

I'm unaware if Tyler Harrell is injured or not, but it was an interesting decision to have Jordan Watkins be the go-to guy in this game when it came trying for deep shots. Sure, he did come away with a 76-yarder, but if this was the game plan, Harrell needed to be the guy here. Still, solid effort through the air from him, Justin Marshall and Marshon Ford - especially on the OBJ-esque grab by Ford in the first half.

Like I said earlier, I'm not going to fault the defense too much for giving up those three fourth quarter scores. After all, through the first three quarters, NC State had just 205 yards of offense, with only 11 coming from one of the better running back tandems in the ACC. They might have had only one sack and one turnover forced, but they were incredibly close to forcing a lot more.

The defensive line still has a while to go in my opinion, but they made some positive strides in this game. Were they extremely disruptive? Not particularly, but they weren't invisible.

Much has been made about those stepping up in place of the injured Monty Montgomery, and Dorian Jones is starting to become very comfortable in the new role he was thrust into. He was all over the field, and did a very good job getting in the backfield.

Marvin Dallas deserves more playing time. He only saw seven defensive snaps, but one of those was a good combined effort with C.J. Avery for the defense's lone sack of the game.

Pray to whatever entity you worship that Kei'Trel Clark is okay. After a few games where he wasn't at his best, he had a fantastic game against NC State - closing out incredibly fast on receivers and being being extremely impactful with four PBUs. But considering he could not put any pressure whatsoever on his left leg, hope for the best but expect the worst.

Turnover margin check: minus-one on the year. Not great, not terrible.

I'll close with this thought: While Louisville was a touchdown underdog in this game, I truly thought they had a real chance to win depending on which team showed up on either sideline. Yet again, they were incapable of putting together any sort of complete effort - whether it be offense and defense, first half vs. second half, or what have you. Clemson, Syracuse, Duke and Kentucky are all very much winnable games. But, they could go 0-4 as easily as they could go 4-0, and that needs to be changed.

