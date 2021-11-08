Final Thoughts and Observations on Louisville vs. Clemson

The Cardinals, yet again, found a way to lose a game in the fourth quarter.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Once again, Louisville found a way to fall late in the game, dropping a 30-24 contest to Clemson after getting out-scored 13-0 in the fourth quarter.

Before we close the book on the game and transition into week ten's contest vs. Clemson, I wanted to provide some closing thoughts and observations from the game:

First, I'm not even sure what to lead off with anymore without sounding like a broken record. Last year, the thing which plagued Louisville was an abundance of turnovers. This year, it's a lack of execution down the stretch. In Louisville's last three losses (Virginia, at NC State, Clemson), the Cardinals led every time entering the fourth quarter, and have been outscored a combined 55-6. In ACC play as a whole, that number is 75-30

That goal line stand by Clemson was particularly disappointing, because for once, it looked like Louisville was going to buck this trend. Tyler Harrell had a great catch in traffic on a long bomb to start the final drive, then Justin Marshall followed that up with a fantastic catch of his own, possessing the foot control to stay in bounds. I was convinced when they got to the two-yard line, they would come out with a win. We all know what happens next. Going back and watching the plays again, it honestly looks like Clemson's defense finally woke up more so than Louisville not calling the correct plays and/or failing to execute (Cameron Teague has a great breakdown of the sequence here). The first two were designed runs, but the latter two were designed pass calls, Clemson just happened to play perfect goal line defense as they have for most of the season. My main quarrel with it was that if Louisville wanted to run to the boundary, Trevion Cooley should have been the running back in the game, and not Jalen Mitchell.

That being said, this game wasn't just about the goal line sequence, or even the fourth quarter as a whole. Like many other games this year, Louisville had a plethora of missed opportunities throughout that could have changed the course of the game. Chandler Jones got roasted on Clemson's first touchdown. A holding penalty on 3rd and 10 (a play which Clemson's backup QB was sacked) allowed the Tigers to march on and kick a field goal. Clemson's touchdown drive saw Jones drop a sure-fire interception, and Jack Fagot get tossed because of targeting. The fourth quarter will undoubtedly get the majority of attention, and while that is warranted, this game wasn't solely lost in the quarter.

Speaking of lost opportunities, this is now the second game this season where all sorts of momentum has come to a screeching halt because Malik Cunningham had to leave the game due to injury, and Evan Conley had to be inserted (with the other being Wake Forest). There's a lot to dissect here. Conley is great leader in that locker room, and we'll always be grateful for what he did in 2019, but I'm not sure he is fit for the backup role. I get that not a lot of quarterbacks have the skillset and experience that Cunningham does, but Louisville's offensive approach changes far too drastically when he is in the game, and not for the better. On the other hand, at least it shows Pierce Clarkson that he could have a real opportunity to be a day one guy once Cunningham's time is done at Louisville.

Quick shout out to the staff's recruiting efforts this weekend. In my opinion, this was the best Louisville could have looked while losing the game. Based off of Twitter activity, the 60-70 recruits who came to visit really enjoyed their weekend.

Back to the actual game. From a play calling standpoint, I think coaches did an okay job. Quoting the HBO miniseries 'Chernobyl' - 'not great, not terrible'. Defensive coordinator Bryan Brown called a pretty good game, save for the late drives. Head coach Scott Satterfield's play calling on offense wasn't bland or predictable, but it didn't particularly stand out either. Of course, a some of this was impacted by the fact that Conley had to come in for two drives.

Poor Cunningham, man. Sitting in the press conference, that was that most dejected and down I have seen him all year. Judging by his demeanor, as well as his Tweet after the game, you can tell he takes the loss (and probably other losses) personally. As far as his on-field performance, he might not have been perfect as he had a couple overthrows and slipped a couple times on designed runs, but he gave Louisville their best chance to win.

As far as everyone else around Cunningham on offense, they did a solid job all things considered. Neither Jalen Mitchell or Trevion Cooley had banner games, but they held their own against a good Clemson front-seven, especially Cooley. Jordan Watkins is becoming near-automatic on third down, and Marshall & Harrell made clutch plays. The offensive line was pretty boom or bust, with 223 rushing yards but nine TFL's - but against Clemson, that's not too shabby.

Yes, the defense did falter down the stretch, and that absolutely must be acknowledge. But all things considered, they held up their end of the bargain for the most part. Clemson only had 338 yards (10 above their average), rushed for 118 (32 below their average). However, they did allow a few untimely big plays that proved to be their undoing.

Considering how much Clemson's offensive line has struggled this season, which is the main reason for the Tigers' offensive woes, it was a little disappointing to see the defensive line not have a bigger impact. YaYa Diaby, Tabarius Peterson, Mason Reiger and Dez Tell each had moments, but no one truly made a consistant impact in the game. It seemed that, once again, the majority of the pressure came from the linebackers who were sent to pressure the backfield.

Speaking of the linebackers, they collectively had a good performance. The inside duo of CJ Avery and Dorian Jones did well both in coverage and on blitzes, and Yasir Abdullah is still Yasir Abdullah. I do wonder how the game plays out in the second half if Jack Fagot - the team's leading tackler - is not ejected due to targeting.

With the secondary, I'll use the 'not great, not terrible' quote here again. Chandler Jones was able to rebound nicely after a very slow start, and Greedy Vance had flashes too. But, Trey Franklin had essentially no impact on the game, allowing Clemson's freshman slot receiver Beaux Collins to have a career day. Him, as well as the younger guys like Kani Walker, Rance Conner and Ben Perry are going to have to step up down the stretch against offenses who are much better than that of Clemson's.

Honestly, I think the biggest positive takeaway from this game, is that Louisville looked the best they could have in a loss for the numerous recruits that visited. They kept it close and down to the wire against a national brand, and simultaneously showed that they can come in and potentially be impact guys.

Turnover margin check: dead even!

I'll close with this thought: There's no beating around the bush here: it is extremely disappointing to see Louisville time in and time out falter in the fourth quarter. I hate to use this sentiment considering most people don't want to hear it, but, it's not like Louisville is getting blown out every week like they were with Kragthorpe. There is very real potential here. However, in the same breath, Louisville has to find a way to finish the job in these close games, or there are going to be some tough staff decisions when the season is over.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter