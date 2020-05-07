2021 Football Recruiting: The First Five

Louisville Football might be heavily restricted due to the NCAA mandated recruiting dead period, but recruiting never sleeps. In-person recruiting might not be allowed until May 31 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but head coach Scott Satterfield and Co. are still getting the job done on the recruiting trail.

So far in the 2021 recruiting cycle, the Cardinals have landed five verbal commitments. More are inevitable with how active the coaching staff has been with recruiting as of late, but for now get to know the current crop of future Cards:

Aaron Gunn - Offensive Guard

Louisville's first '21 commitment, he is primarily an offensive guard but can play either the guard or center position. Listed as 6'3" and 308lbs, he is the 30th ranked OG in the nation, and the 11th ranked player in the state of Pennsylvania (24/7 Sports)

Class of 2021 OL Aaron Gunn commits to Louisville

Victoine Brown - Defensive End

Committing just three days after Gunn, the six-foot-four, 227-pound strong-side defensive end has been one of the more vocal prospected recruiting for Louisville on social media. It also doesn't hurt to be a Top 35 player in the football-rich state of Georgia, and possess and offer sheet consisting of the likes of Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and USC.

Class of 2021 DE Victoine Brown commits to Louisville

Bralyn Oliver - Safety

A former Georgia commit, he was also the No. 1 player in the state of South Carolina (Rivals) before he made the move to North Carolina. He is a safety on paper, but excellent at any level of the secondary in both man and zone coverage.

Class of 2021 safety Bralyn Oliver commits to Louisville

Zen Michalski - Offensive Tackle

Just over 24 hours after landing Oliver, the Cardinals also nabbed a verbal from Zenuae "Zen" Michalski. A local product hailing from Floyd Central HS, he is the No. 14 offensive tackle in the class of 2021 according to 247Sports. He has incredible range and versatility for an offensive tackle, and is effective in both the running and passing game.

Class of 2021 OL Zen Michalski commits to Louisville

Vic Mullen - Tight End

The latest prospect to commit to Louisville, Victor "Vic" Mullen physically imposing blocker and is especially useful in the running game. However he is not just a blocker, as he is a go-to target in the redzone & on inside curl routes. Mullen is the No. 22 tight end in the Class of 2021 and the No. 41 prospect in the state of Illinois according to 247Sports.

Class of 2021 TE Victor Mullen commits to Louisville

As of May 7th, Louisville's 2021 recruiting class is ranked at No. 51 in the nation and 9th-best in the ACC by 247Sports.

