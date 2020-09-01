Kickoff Times Released for Five Louisville Games

We are officially less than two weeks away until the start of the 2020 season for the Louisville football program, and on Tuesday we found out the kickoff times and TV designations for five of their eleven regular season contests.

The Cardinals will begin the season by hosting the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on September 12 at Cardinal Stadium, and that game will kickoff at 8:00pm EST on the ACC Network.

The next week, Louisville will begin their ten-game ACC slate by welcoming the Miami Hurricanes to the Derby City on September 19. That game will be aired on ABC at either 3:30pm or 7:30pm EST, and a final decision will be made following the season-opening contests.

Two of Louisville's three Friday night primetime games also got an official kickoff time, both on ESPN. The Cardinals' road trip to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech on October 7 will begin at 7:00pm EST, and their home contest against Syracuse on November 20 will kickoff 7:30pm EST.

A few of Notre Dame's kickoff times were announced earlier this morning by NBC, and one of which was their game against the Cardinals. Louisville will travel up to South Bend on October 17, with a designated kickoff time of 2:30pm EST.

The kickoff times and TV designations for Louisville's games against Pittsburgh, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Boston College and Wake Forest will be announced at a later date.

