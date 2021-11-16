How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Duke Blue Devils

The Cardinals will be hitting the road for the final time of the 2021 regular season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Coming off of a lopsided win against Syracuse, the Louisville football program is hitting the road for the final time this season, and wrapping up ACC play against Duke.

Against an underrated Orange squad, Louisville was fast and furious. The Cardinals put up five touchdowns in the first half alone, held Syracuse to under 200 yards of offense, resulting in a 41-3 blowout for their largest margin of victory against an FBS opponent since 2017.

As for Duke, it has been far from a smooth season - one that might result in head coach David Cutcliffe departing the program once over. The Blue Devils have lost six games in a row, with their only wins on the year coming against Kansas, Northwestern and FCS North Carolina A&T.

This will be the third meeting all-time between Louisville and Duke, with the Cardinals holding a 2-0 series advantage. These two teams last faced in 2016 - their only other meeting as ACC foes - with Louisville taking down duke 24-14.

Louisville Cardinals (5-5, 3-4 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (3-7, 0-6 ACC)

Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Thursday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. EST Place: Wallace-Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Wallace-Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. TV: ESPN - Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst) and Quint Kessenich (sideline).

ESPN - Matt Barrie (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst) and Quint Kessenich (sideline). Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here).

Spectrum: 31, Dish: 140, DirecTV: 206, fuboTV (link here). Radio (Louisville): WHAS 840/790 WKRD; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline)

(Photo of Jela Duncan, Josh Harvey-Clemons: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter