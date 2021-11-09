Report: International Prospect Fredrick King Commits to Louisville

The Bahamian prospect becomes the second commitment for the Louisville men's basketball program in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As if the return of college basketball was not be enough to be excited about, the Louisville men's basketball program scored a big win out on the recruiting trail just hours before tipping off the 2021-22 season.

Bahamian prospect Fredrick King, who exploded onto the international recruiting scene during his time with the NBA Academy, has committed to the Cardinals, according to ESPN NBA Draft Analyst Jonathan Givony. He chose Louisville over Creighton, Miami, Georgetown, Washington State, according to Givony.

The 6-foot-10, 220-pound center enrolled with the NBA Academy in San Luis Potosi, Mexico back in January as virtually an unknown prospect. But he made a name for himself in international recruiting circles at the NBA Academy Games in late September - an event attended by Louisville assistant coach Ross McMains.

King, who has a 9-foot-2 standing reach, averaged 23 points and 12 rebounds per game to help lead NBA Academy Latin America to a perfect 3-0 record. He also shot 77.0 percent from the field and 74.0 percent at the free throw line.

"He is a mobile big man who is quick off his feet and plays with a exceptionally high intensity level, while possessing intriguing skill, poise, and maturity," Givony wrote.

Despite being 17-years-old, King will enroll at Louisville as part of the Class of 2022, according to Givony. This will make him the second commit in the class, alongside small forward Tae Davis - the younger brother of current Louisville sophomore guard/forward Dre Davis.

(Photo of Fredrick King via The Tribune)

