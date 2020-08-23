Louisville's Freshmen Safeties Growing During Preseason

Thanks in part to coaching continuity, talent acquisition and development of returning players, Louisville is expecting to have a much improvement secondary in 2020 after they struggled for much of last season.

As of right now, safeties coach ShaDon Brown feels comfortable giving four guys a majority of the in-game reps between the two safety spots: Russ Yeast, Isaiah Hayes, Jack Fagot & Trenell Troutman.

But right behind them are a pair of freshmen safeties who have made great strides over the offseason and into fall camp. Lovie Jenkins & Josh Minkins were brought in as part of Louisville's 2020 recruiting class, and have each had moments that stood out to the coaching staff.

"Lovie's done a great job," safeties coach Bryan Brown said in a teleconference following Thursday's practice. "I think the thing's that most impressive is he's been physical. He's come up and tackled, and I think he's getting better in terms of the pass game."

Coming in as the No. 51 safety and No. 669 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, the Oceoo (Fla.) product has been slowly adapting to the speed of the college game since arriving on campus as an early enrollee.

While not as highly regarded of a prospect nationally coming out of high school as Jenkins was, Josh Minkins is already turning heads with his speed and athleticism.

"Josh Minkins has great speed and range, exactly what we saw when we recruited him," Brown said. "As far as athleticism, he may be the most athletic DB we have out there being a six-foot-three guy. He's gained 15 pounds since he's been here already and he can run like a deer."

There's going to be a bit of an acclimation period though, as Minkins played both defensive back and wideout for Ballard here in Louisville. He's already had a taste of what it's like to play at safety full time, as he had over 80 snaps in Louisville's first scrimmage on August 15.

Both safeties have had additional help adjusting to game too. With Russ Yeast receiving limited reps as he recovers from a knee injury, he has been using the time not spent on the field helping Jenkins & Minkins.

"Russ is becoming a coach on the field for us. The reps that he's not in there, he does a great job of helping those young guys," Brown said. "It allows me to develop those younger players and it also keeps those guys engaged as we go through this long camp process to get to the first game."

Louisville will return to the practice fields on Monday after having the weekend off, and are set to kickoff the season against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Cardinal Stadium.

