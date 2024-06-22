From The Pink Seats: Countdown to Kickoff - Interview w/ Eric Mac Lain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - "From The Pink Seats" is continuing their "Countdown to Kickoff" series with a long time friend of the pod.
On this episode, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo and Producer Keith welcome ACC Network analyst and UFL Sideline reporter Eric Mac Lain to the show.
Mac Lain and the guys dive into an in-depth conversation regarding the national viewpoint of Louisville and the ACC as a whole, where the Cardinals stack up in the conference, the rivalry against Kentucky, and various other storyline surrounding the Cards following spring ball. Plus of course, the ventures in smoking meats and Carolina barbecue.
*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*
