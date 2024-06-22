Louisville Report

From The Pink Seats: Countdown to Kickoff - Interview w/ Eric Mac Lain

On this episode, the guys welcome ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain to the show for a discussion regarding Louisville's standing in the conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - "From The Pink Seats" is continuing their "Countdown to Kickoff" series with a long time friend of the pod.

On this episode, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo and Producer Keith welcome ACC Network analyst and UFL Sideline reporter Eric Mac Lain to the show.

Mac Lain and the guys dive into an in-depth conversation regarding the national viewpoint of Louisville and the ACC as a whole, where the Cardinals stack up in the conference, the rivalry against Kentucky, and various other storyline surrounding the Cards following spring ball. Plus of course, the ventures in smoking meats and Carolina barbecue.

