From The Pink Seats: Episode 163 - Clemson Recap

On this episode, the guys recap the Louisville football program's monumental win at Clemson

Matthew McGavic

Nov 2, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tayon Holloway (20) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver T.J. Moore (1) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 2, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tayon Holloway (20) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver T.J. Moore (1) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's a big time victory pod over at "From The Pink Seats."

On this episode, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane, former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo and Producer Keith recap the Louisville football program monumental win in Death Valley over No. 11 Clemson.

Kicking things off, the guys break down the film to see what changes were made by the Cardinals, and how they impacted the defense and ultimately lead to winning. Plus, they give a new Sack King update, give out Game Balls and Helmet Stickers, provide instant takeaways, a new "Around the ACC in 60 Seconds," plus much more.

(Photo of Tayon Holloway: Ken Ruinard - Imagn Images)

Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

