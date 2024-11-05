From The Pink Seats: Episode 163 - Clemson Recap
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's a big time victory pod over at "From The Pink Seats."
On this episode, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane, former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo and Producer Keith recap the Louisville football program monumental win in Death Valley over No. 11 Clemson.
Kicking things off, the guys break down the film to see what changes were made by the Cardinals, and how they impacted the defense and ultimately lead to winning. Plus, they give a new Sack King update, give out Game Balls and Helmet Stickers, provide instant takeaways, a new "Around the ACC in 60 Seconds," plus much more.
(Photo of Tayon Holloway: Ken Ruinard - Imagn Images)
