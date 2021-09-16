From The Pink Seats: Episode 29 - EKU Recap, UCF Preview
LOUISVILLE, Ky - Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo are back to talk more Louisville football!
On this episode of 'From The Pink Seats', the guys break down an interesting Saturday night in Louisville. In the latest 'Big Three' segment, they discuss the home-opener against Eastern Kentucky, as well as the lackluster fan experience from the game and the Noah Peterson controversy.
Plus, they are joined once again by Brian Smith from Sports Illustrated's Inside The Knights. Brian discusses what has changed for UCF since the start of the season for the Knights, as well as the ins-and-outs from a player and schematic standpoint.
(Photo of Malik Cunningham via Cindy Rice Shelton)
