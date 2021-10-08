    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballOther SportsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    From The Pink Seats: Episode 32 - A Shot in the Foot (Wake Forest Recap, Virginia Preview)

    On this episode, Matt, Jacob and Vincent recap Louisville football's game at Wake Forest, and take a look at their upcoming ACC home opener vs. Virginia.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky - Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo are back to talk more Louisville football!

    On this episode of 'From The Pink Seats', the guys break down the heartbreaking loss to Wake Forest and previewing an extremely important home matchup with Virginia.

    Don't miss a new edition of The Big 3 Headlines including a closer look at the officiating and Teddy v. Lamar. Plus Vince's game notes take a closer look at the fine details that were lacking including third down execution and the struggles in the secondary. Finally, the guys discuss what to expect against Virginia and why this game just got much more important.

    Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

    *If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

    If you liked that episode, be sure the check out some recent editions of 'From The Pink Seats':

    **********

    (Photo of Malik Cunningham: Reinhold Matay - USA TODAY Sports)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic, Jacob Lane at @JacobLane08 and State of Louisville at @thestateoflou on Twitter.

    USATSI_16875009_168388606_lowres
    Football

    From The Pink Seats: Episode 32 - A Shot in the Foot (Wake Forest Recap, Virginia Preview)

    17 seconds ago
    USATSI_13575342_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Cavaliers

    3 hours ago
    mike james
    Basketball

    How Does Mike James' Injury Impact Louisville?

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16863652_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Pass-Happy Virginia Offense Awaiting Louisville

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16875901_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Bryan Brown Assigns Harsh Grade to Louisville Defense Following Wake Forest Game

    8 hours ago
    5e348a14e6716.image
    Basketball

    Louisville's Roosevelt Wheeler Rebounding Well Following Achilles Injury

    Oct 7, 2021
    USATSI_15199911_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Virginia

    Oct 7, 2021
    Mike_James_tight
    Basketball

    Louisville G/F Mike James Out for 2021-22 Season

    Oct 7, 2021