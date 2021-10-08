From The Pink Seats: Episode 32 - A Shot in the Foot (Wake Forest Recap, Virginia Preview)

On this episode, Matt, Jacob and Vincent recap Louisville football's game at Wake Forest, and take a look at their upcoming ACC home opener vs. Virginia.

LOUISVILLE, Ky - Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo are back to talk more Louisville football!

On this episode of 'From The Pink Seats', the guys break down the heartbreaking loss to Wake Forest and previewing an extremely important home matchup with Virginia.

Don't miss a new edition of The Big 3 Headlines including a closer look at the officiating and Teddy v. Lamar. Plus Vince's game notes take a closer look at the fine details that were lacking including third down execution and the struggles in the secondary. Finally, the guys discuss what to expect against Virginia and why this game just got much more important.

