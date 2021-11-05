Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    From The Pink Seats: Episode 37 - NC State Recap, Clemson Preview

    On this episode, Matt, Jacob and Vincent recap Louisville football's recent loss at NC State, and take a look at the Cardinals' upcoming opponent in Clemson.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo are back to talk more Louisville football!

    It's a big night for the show as Louisville picks up a big commitment hours before going live. The guys discuss Selah Brown's commitment and what it means for the Cards & Scott Satterfield.

    Plus, a new edition of the big 3 looking at the Kei'Trel Clark injury, Louisville looking for a program-changing win (and Matt & Vince are both lost), as well as bowl predictions for the Cards. Then Vince walks through what went wrong against NC State with expert X & O analysis before the guys look ahead to Clemson.

    *If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

    (Photo of C.J. Avery, Travis Etienne: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

