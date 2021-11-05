From The Pink Seats: Episode 37 - NC State Recap, Clemson Preview

On this episode, Matt, Jacob and Vincent recap Louisville football's recent loss at NC State, and take a look at the Cardinals' upcoming opponent in Clemson.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo are back to talk more Louisville football!

It's a big night for the show as Louisville picks up a big commitment hours before going live. The guys discuss Selah Brown's commitment and what it means for the Cards & Scott Satterfield.

Plus, a new edition of the big 3 looking at the Kei'Trel Clark injury, Louisville looking for a program-changing win (and Matt & Vince are both lost), as well as bowl predictions for the Cards. Then Vince walks through what went wrong against NC State with expert X & O analysis before the guys look ahead to Clemson.

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod.

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

If you liked that episode, be sure the check out some recent editions of 'From The Pink Seats':

******************

(Photo of C.J. Avery, Travis Etienne: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic, Jacob Lane at @JacobLane08 and Vincent Lococo at @VincentLococo on Twitter.