From The Pink Seats: Episode 37 - NC State Recap, Clemson Preview
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo are back to talk more Louisville football!
It's a big night for the show as Louisville picks up a big commitment hours before going live. The guys discuss Selah Brown's commitment and what it means for the Cards & Scott Satterfield.
Plus, a new edition of the big 3 looking at the Kei'Trel Clark injury, Louisville looking for a program-changing win (and Matt & Vince are both lost), as well as bowl predictions for the Cards. Then Vince walks through what went wrong against NC State with expert X & O analysis before the guys look ahead to Clemson.
(Photo of C.J. Avery, Travis Etienne: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
