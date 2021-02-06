FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
From The Pink Seats: Episode 7 - Senior Bowl & Super Bowls

Matt McGavic, Jacob Lane and G.G Robinson discuss Dez Fitzpatrick's performance at the Senior Bowl, Lamar Jackson and Jaire Alexander's young NFL careers, and give their picks for Super Bowl LV.
(Photo of Dez Fitzpatrick: Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On this episode of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane are joined by former Louisville defensive tackle G.G. Robinson.

Matt, Jacob and G.G. get things started by discussing Louisville wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick's tremendous showing at the Reese's Senior Bowl down in Mobile, Ala., how much he improved his stock for the 2021 NFL Draft, and who would be the best fit for him

The trio then shifts to the NFL, where they have a discussion regarding the young NFL careers of former Cardinals Lamar Jackson and Jaire Alexander. Finally, with the Super Bowl just around the corner, they discuss the ever popular prop bets surrounding the game, as well as give their predictions.

