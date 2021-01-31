From The Pink Seats: Season in Review Pt. 4, Pete Thomas Interview

Matt McGavic & Jacob Lane wrap up their four-part Season in Review series by taking a look at the special teams, giving projections for 2021, and are also joined by new QB coach Pete Thomas.

(Photo of Ryan Harwell, James Turner: Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On this episode of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and State of Louisville co-founder Jacob Lane wrap up their four-part 2020 Season in Review series by taking a look at Louisville football's special teams perfomance, as well as looking towards the future.

Matt & Jacob talk about Louisville's abysmal punting, but also provide a brief dive into the surprising placekicking. The duo also discusses which transfer/newcomer + returnees will have the biggest impact on offense & defense next season, where the biggest question marks lie in the depth chart, what's on the line for Scott Satterfield, and predictions from the newly released 2021 schedule.

But, that's not all! Matt & Jacob are also joined by Louisville football's new quarterback's coach, Pete Thomas. Coach Thomas talks about what he's looking for on the recruiting trail, how he plans to help Malik Cunningham cut back on turnovers, what type of competition to expect in camps, and a great Arena Football story.

Also, don't forget to catch up on the previous three entrees to the Season in Review series:

