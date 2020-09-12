Gameday Open Thread/Live Blog: Hilltoppers @ Cardinals | Game 1

After a long and tumultuous offseason that threatened the status of the 2020 season, the Louisville Cardinals are set to retake the field of Cardinal Stadium. Their first test of the season will come against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Both teams are looking to build off successful 2019 campaigns under first year head coaches. Scott Satterfield led the Cardinals to an 8-5 season including a Music City Bowl win over Mississippi State, while Tyson Helton guided the Hilltoppers to 9-4 with a First Responder Bowl win over Western Michigan. Both won "Coach of the Year" in their respective conferences.

--------------------

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, 8:00 p.m. EST, Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

Surface: Field Turf

Capacity: 60,800

Records: Louisville 0-0, 0-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference, 8-5, 5-3 in 2019; Western Kentucky 0-0, 0-0 in Conference-USA, 9-4, 6-2 in 2019

Betting Line: Louisville by 11.5

Series Notes: Louisville holds a 21-12 lead in the overall series, with an 18-4 lead in Louisville. The Cardinals are on an eleven-game win streak against the Hilltoppers, dating all the way back to 1982. Louisville last faced Western Kentucky in 2019, winning 38-21 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

TV: ACC Network; Roy Philpott (PxP), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst) & Eric Wood (sidelines).

Radio (Louisville): 840 AM; Paul Rogers (PxP), Craig Swabek & Jody Demling (analysts)

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

--------------------

Injury Notes: Head coach Scott Satterfield noted earlier this week that he did not expect any players to sit out "due to injury or illness".

--------------------

Game Day Uniform: Louisville will be debuting the matte black helmet, and it will be accompanied by a red jersey and black pants.

--------------------

Weather Report: Scattered Thunderstorms. 82F and 55% chance of rain at kickoff. Winds S at 5 mph.

--------------------

Early results from future opponents:

Miami 31, UAB 14 - Hurricanes (1-0, 0-0) travel to Louisville on Sept. 19.

- Hurricanes (1-0, 0-0) travel to Louisville on Sept. 19. No. 18 North Carolina 31, Syracuse 6 - Orange (0-1, 0-1) travel to Louisville on Nov. 20.

--------------------

--------------------

