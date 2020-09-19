Gameday Open Thread/Live Blog: Hurricanes @ Cardinals | Game 2

Louisville opens Atlantic Coast Conference action when #17 Miami visits Cardinal Stadium on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff in a battle of ranked opponents. ESPN’s College GameDay will also make its third appearance to Louisville — the first since 2017.

The No. 18 Cardinals opened the season with an impressive all-around performance, defeating Western Kentucky 35-21 at Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals recorded 487 yards of total offense, including three touchdown passes by Micale Cunningham and a career-high 343 passing yards, while the defense limited WKU to just 248 yards of offense.

After a 31-14 win in their season opener against UAB, the Hurricanes continue their second season under head coach Manny Diaz for Miami’s first visit to Louisville since 2014. In his first game as a Cane, QB D'Eriq King finished 16-for-24 for 144 passing yards and one touchdown. He rushed for 83 yards and another score, extending his own FBS record to 16 games with at least one rushing TD and one passing TD.

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EST, Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

Surface: Field Turf

Capacity: 60,800

Records: Louisville 1-0, 0-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference, 8-5, 5-3 in 2019; Miami 1-0, 0-0 in Conference-USA, 6-7, 4-4 in 2019

Betting Line: Miami by 1.0

Series Notes: Miami holds a 10-3-1 lead in the overall series, with an 2-4 lead in Louisville. The Cardinals defeated the Hurricanes 31-7 in a battle of ranked opponents in 2006, and won 31-13 in 2014. The last time the two teams faced off as ranked opponents, the 12th-ranked Cardinals defeated the 17th-ranked Hurricanes 31-7 at Cardinal Stadium in 2006.

TV: ABC; Chris Fowler (PxP), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) & Maria Taylor (sidelines).

Radio (Louisville):840 AM; Paul Rogers (PxP), Craig Swabek & Jody Demling (analysts)

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Miami Hurricanes

Injury Notes: Head coach Scott Satterfield noted earlier this week that he did not expect any players to sit out "due to injury or illness".

Game Day Uniform: Louisville will be wearing red helmets & pants accompanied by black pants.

Weather Report: A mainly sunny sky. High 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rains 0%.

Early results from future opponents:

No. 25 Pittsburgh 21, Syracuse 10 - Louisville travels to Pittsburgh (2-0, 1-0) on Sept. 26, Syracuse (0-2, 0-2) travels to Louisville on Nov. 20.

- Louisville travels to Pittsburgh (2-0, 1-0) on Sept. 26, Syracuse (0-2, 0-2) travels to Louisville on Nov. 20. Boston College 26, Duke 6 - Louisville travels to Boston College (1-0, 1-0) on Nov. 27.

