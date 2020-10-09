Gameday Open Thread/Live Blog: Cardinals @ Yellow Jackets | Game 4

ATLANTA - Louisville will hit the road for the second time during a three-game road stretch, visiting Georgia Tech on Friday for the first time in program history.

The Cardinals lost their second-straight ACC contest for the first time in the Scott Satterfield era, falling to Pittsburgh 23-20 on Sept. 26. The Panthers sacked quarterback Malik Cunningham seven times and limited the Cardinals to 223 yards of total offense in the defeat.

Coming off a bye week, the Yellow Jackets are 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the ACC. Georgia Tech picked up a conference win over Florida State in the season opener, but dropped a 37-20 decision to Syracuse on Sept. 26. They also lost their lone non-conference game of the season to No. 14 UCF.

Date/Time/Place: Friday, 7:00 p.m. EST, Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

Surface: Grass

Capacity: 68,400

Records: Louisville 1-2, 0-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference, 8-5, 5-3 in 2019; Georgia Tech 1-2, 1-1 in Atlantic Coast Conference, 3-9, 2-6 in 2019

Betting Line: Louisville by 5.0

Series Notes: Georgia Tech holds a 1-0 lead in the overall series, and this is the first time playing at Bobby Dodd Stadium. In the last meeting, TaQuon Marshall ran for 175 yards and two scores to lead Georgia Tech to a 66-31 victory over Louisville on Friday night. The Yellow Jackets ran for a season-high 542 yards, the third-best total in school history and the second most ever yielded by the Cardinals.

TV: ESPN; Jason Benetti (PxP), Andre Ware (analyst) & Roddy Jones (sidelines).

Radio (Louisville): 840 AM; Paul Rogers (PxP), Craig Swabek & Jody Demling (analysts)

Radio (Westwood One): 380 XM, Internet 970; Brandon Gaudin (PxP), Derek Rackley (analyst)

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

--------------------

Injury Notes: CB Kei’Trel Clark and DL Zach Edwards are both listed as “game-time decisions” and will go through pre-game warm-ups to decide their availability. All other players on the dress list are available.

Louisville starting quarterback Malik Cunningham has "no limitations" after being carted off the field vs. Pitt.

--------------------

Game Day Uniform: Louisville will be wearing black helmets accompanied by white jerseys & pants.

--------------------

Weather Report: Cloudy. High 77F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20%.

--------------------

Around the ACC This Week:

No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina - Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 12:00 p.m. EST on ABC. Virginia Tech (2-0, 2-0) travels to Louisville on Oct. 31, Louisville does not play North Carolina (2-0, 2-0) in 2020

- Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 12:00 p.m. EST on ABC. Virginia Tech (2-0, 2-0) travels to Louisville on Oct. 31, Louisville does not play North Carolina (2-0, 2-0) in 2020 NC State at Virginia - Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 12:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network. Louisville does not play NC State (2-1, 2-1) in 2020, travels to play Virginia (1-1, 1-1) on Nov. 7.

- Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 12:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network. Louisville does not play NC State (2-1, 2-1) in 2020, travels to play Virginia (1-1, 1-1) on Nov. 7. Duke at Syracuse - Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 12:30 p.m. EST on ESPN3. Louisville does not play Duke (0-4, 0-4) in 2020, Syracuse (1-2, 1-2) travels to Louisville on Nov. 20.

- Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 12:30 p.m. EST on ESPN3. Louisville does not play Duke (0-4, 0-4) in 2020, Syracuse (1-2, 1-2) travels to Louisville on Nov. 20. Pitt at Boston College - Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 4:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network. Pitt (3-1, 2-1) defeated Louisville 23-20 on Sept. 26, Louisville travels to Boston College (2-1, 1-1) on Nov. 27.

- Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 4:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network. Pitt (3-1, 2-1) defeated Louisville 23-20 on Sept. 26, Louisville travels to Boston College (2-1, 1-1) on Nov. 27. No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson - Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. EST on ABC. Miami (2-0, 1-0) defeated Louisville 47-34 on Sept. 19, Louisville does not play Clemson (3-0, 2-0) in 2020.

- Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. EST on ABC. Miami (2-0, 1-0) defeated Louisville 47-34 on Sept. 19, Louisville does not play Clemson (3-0, 2-0) in 2020. Florida State at No. 5 Notre Dame - Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. EST on NBC. Florida State (1-2, 0-2) travels to Louisville on Oct. 24, Louisville travels to Notre Dame (2-0, 1-0) on Oct. 17.

--------------------

--------------------

(Photo of Bobby Dodd Stadium: Matt McGavic/Sports Illustrated)

