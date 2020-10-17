Gameday Open Thread/Live Blog: Cardinals @ Fighting Irish | Game 5

SOUTH BEND, In. - Louisville concludes its three-game road trip with a visit to Notre Dame on Saturday for their second appearance at Notre Dame Stadium in program history.

The Cardinals dropped their third-straight game for the first time under Scott Satterfield, falling 46-27 at Georgia Tech last Friday. After opening the season with a win over Western Kentucky, the Cardinals have lost their first three ACC games for the first time since 2018.

Taking the field for the first time in three weeks, No. 4 Notre Dame used the ground game to run past the Florida State Seminoles, 42-26, Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium.

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, October 17 at 2:30 p.m. EST, Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, In.

Surface: Fieldturf

Capacity: 77,822

Records: Louisville 1-3, 0-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference, 8-5, 5-3 in 2019; Notre Dame 3-0, 2-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference, 11-2 in 2019

Betting Line: Louisville by 16.5

Series Notes: The series is tied at one game a piece. In the last meeting, Ian Book ran for one touchdown and threw for another, Jahmir Smith rushed for two scores and No. 9 Notre Dame beat Louisville 35-17 on Labor Day night in the 2019 season opener for both teams. Jawon Pass rushed for two scores and Javian Hawkins recorded his first 100-yard game with a 122 yards in the loss.

TV: NBC; Mike Tirico (PxP), Tony Dungy (analyst) & Kathryn Tappen (sidelines).

Radio (Louisville): 840 AM; Paul Rogers (PxP), Craig Swabek & Jody Demling (analysts)

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

--------------------

Injury Notes: CB Kei’Trel Clark should be a full participant this week after missing the game at Georgia Tech

--------------------

Game Day Uniform: Louisville will be wearing red helmets & pants with white jerseys.

--------------------

Weather Report: More clouds than sun. High 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasional gust over 40 mph. Chance of rain 0%.

--------------------

Around the ACC This Week:

No. 1 Clemson at Georgia Tech - Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 12:00 p.m. EST on ABC. Louisville does not play Clemson (4-0, 3-0) in 2020, Georgia Tech (2-2, 2-1) defeated Louisville 46-27 on Oct. 9.

- Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 12:00 p.m. EST on ABC. Louisville does not play Clemson (4-0, 3-0) in 2020, Georgia Tech (2-2, 2-1) defeated Louisville 46-27 on Oct. 9. Pittsburgh at No. 13 Miami - Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 12:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network. Pitt (3-2, 2-2) defeated Louisville 23-20 on Sept. 26, Miami (3-1, 2-1) defeated Louisville 47-34 on Sept. 19.

- Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 12:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network. Pitt (3-2, 2-2) defeated Louisville 23-20 on Sept. 26, Miami (3-1, 2-1) defeated Louisville 47-34 on Sept. 19. Liberty at Syracuse - Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 12:00 p.m. EST on ESPN3. Syracuse (1-3, 1-3) travels to Louisville on Nov. 20.

- Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 12:00 p.m. EST on ESPN3. Syracuse (1-3, 1-3) travels to Louisville on Nov. 20. Duke at NC State - Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN3. Louisville does not play Duke (1-4, 1-4) on NC State (3-1, 3-1) in 2020.

- Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN3. Louisville does not play Duke (1-4, 1-4) on NC State (3-1, 3-1) in 2020. Virginia at Wake Forest - Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 4:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network. Louisville travels to play Virginia (1-2, 1-2) on Nov. 7, Wake Forest (1-2, 0-2) travels to Louisville on Dec. 5.

- Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 4:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network. Louisville travels to play Virginia (1-2, 1-2) on Nov. 7, Wake Forest (1-2, 0-2) travels to Louisville on Dec. 5. No. 5 North Carolina at Florida State - Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. EST on ABC. Louisville does not play North Carolina (3-0, 3-0) in 2020, Florida State (1-3, 0-3) travels to Louisville on Oct. 24.

- Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. EST on ABC. Louisville does not play North Carolina (3-0, 3-0) in 2020, Florida State (1-3, 0-3) travels to Louisville on Oct. 24. Boston College at No. 23 Virginia Tech - Kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network. Louisville travels to Boston College (3-1, 2-1) on Nov. 27, Virginia Tech (2-1, 2-1) travels to Louisville on Oct. 31.

--------------------

Scoring Plays:

--------------------

--------------------

(Photo of Notre Dame Stadium: via Lakeshore Public Radio)

