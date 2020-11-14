Gameday Open Thread/Live Blog: Hokies @ Cardinals | Game 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After a COVID-19 outbreak forced the Louisville football program to take an indefinite pause, the Cardinals are now back in business and have fixated their eyes back on their upcoming road showdown with Virginia.

Playing short-handed in their previous game against Virginia Tech, Louisville fought valiantly but dropped to 2-5 on the season & 1-5 in the ACC thanks to a 42-35 loss against the Hokies. Running back Javian Hawkins recorded 17 carries for 129 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Hokies. It was the 12th 100-yard rushing game of Hawkins’ career, tied for the third most in Louisville history.

Despite sporting a 2-4 overall & league record, Virginia is coming off of their biggest win of the season heading into their Louisville matchup. The Cavaliers held No. 15 North Carolina to just 93 rushing yards, winning 44-41 over the Tar Heels for their highest win over an AP Top 25 team since beating No. 12 Georgia Tech in 2011.

Want to join the conversation? It's easy! Just go to the top of the site, click the follow button in the right-hand corner, then log in with either Facebook or Google.

From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions & observations as we react to the game in real-time.

Date/Time/Place: Saturday, November 14 at 3:30 p.m. EST, Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

Surface: Natural Grass

Capacity: 61,500

Records: Louisville 2-5, 1-5 in Atlantic Coast Conference, 8-5, 5-3 in 2019; Virginia 2-4, 2-4 in Atlantic Coast Conference, 9-5, 6-2 in 2019

Betting Line: Virginia by 4.0

Series Notes: Louisville holds a 5-3 all-time series advantage over Virginia, but the Cavaliers are 3-1 in Charlottesville. In the last meeting, Malik (then Micale) Cunningham & Javian Hawkins accounted for two touchdowns apiece, including one each in the fourth quarter, and Louisville made a final defensive stand to hold off Virginia 28-21 at Cardinal Stadium.

TV: ACC Network; Chris Cotter (PxP), Mark Herzlich & Dr. Jerry Punch (analysts).

Radio: 840 AM; Paul Rogers (PxP), Craig Swabek & Jody Demling (analysts)

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Cavaliers

--------------------

Injury Notes: An injury/availability report has not yet been made available.

OLB Marvin Dallas could make a return this week after injuring his thumb vs. FSU, and everyone within the program tested negative for COVID-19 earlier this week.

--------------------

Game Day Uniform: Louisville will be wearing red helmets, white jerseys and black pants.

--------------------

Weather Report: Sunny to partly cloudy. High 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 0%.

--------------------

Around the ACC This Week:

No. 9 Miami at Virginia Tech - Kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 12:00 p.m. EST on ESPN. Miami (6-1, 5-1) defeated Louisville 47-34 on Sept. 19, Virginia Tech (4-3,4-2) defeated Louisville 42-35 on Oct. 31.

- Kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 12:00 p.m. EST on ESPN. Miami (6-1, 5-1) defeated Louisville 47-34 on Sept. 19, Virginia Tech (4-3,4-2) defeated Louisville 42-35 on Oct. 31. Wake Forest at North Carolina - Kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 12:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network. Wake Forest (4-2, 3-2) travels to Louisville on Dec. 5, Louisville does not play North Carolina (5-2, 5-2) in 2020.

- Kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 12:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network. Wake Forest (4-2, 3-2) travels to Louisville on Dec. 5, Louisville does not play North Carolina (5-2, 5-2) in 2020. No. 2 Notre Dame at Boston College - Kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m. EST on ABC. Notre Dame (7-0, 6-0) defeated Louisville 12-7 on Oct. 17, Louisville travels to Boston College (5-3, 4-3) on Nov. 27.

- Kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m. EST on ABC. Notre Dame (7-0, 6-0) defeated Louisville 12-7 on Oct. 17, Louisville travels to Boston College (5-3, 4-3) on Nov. 27. Florida State at NC State - Kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. EST on ACC Network. Louisville defeated Florida State (2-5. 1-5) 48-16 on Oct. 24, Louisville does not play NC State (4-3, 4-3) in 2020.

- Kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. EST on ACC Network. Louisville defeated Florida State (2-5. 1-5) 48-16 on Oct. 24, Louisville does not play NC State (4-3, 4-3) in 2020. Not Playing: Pitt, Georgia Tech, Duke, Clemson, Syracuse - Pitt (3-4, 4-4) defeated Louisville 23-20 on Sept. 26, Georgia Tech (2-5, 2-4) defeated Louisville 46-27 on Oct. 9, Louisville does not play Duke (2-6, 1-6) in 2020, Louisville does not play Clemson (7-1, 6-1) in 2020, Syracuse (1-7, 1-6) travels to Louisville on Nov. 20.

--------------------

Scoring Plays:

To Be Determined

*Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date on today's game*

--------------------

(Photo of Scott Stadium: University of Virginia Atheltics)

Be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter for future coverage of Louisville Cardinals athletics:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp