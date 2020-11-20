SI.com
Louisville Report
Gameday Open Thread/Live Blog: Orange @ Cardinals | Game 9

MatthewMcGavic

(Photo of Cardinal Stadium: Matt McGavic)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After dropping their second-straight game by falling on the road at Virginia, the Louisville football program returns home for a Friday night ACC showdown against Syracuse.

Finding themselves short-handed once again in their game against Virginia, issues that have plagued Louisville all season long reared their ugly head, ensuring a 31-17 loss to the Cavaliers. Quarterback Malik Cunningham rushed for a career high 197 yards, and the team as a while rushed for a season high 317 yards, averaging 8.1 yards per carry.

Syracuse is coming off of their bye week, having last played in a 16-13 loss vs. Boston College on Nov. 7. At 1-7 on the season and 1-6 in ACC play, the Orange sport the worst record in the conference, as both their total offense & defense rank outside the top 100 in FBS.

Date/Time/Place: Friday, November 20 at 7:00 p.m. EST, Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
Surface: Field Turf
Capacity: 60,800
Records: Louisville 2-6, 1-6 in Atlantic Coast Conference, 8-5, 5-3 in 2019; Syracuse 1-7, 1-6 in Atlantic Coast Conference, 5-7, 2-6 in 2019
Betting Line: Louisville by 19.0
Series Notes: Louisville owns an 11-7 all-time series advantage over Syracuse, with a 6-2 lead in Louisville. In the last meeting, Micale Cunningham passed for a career-best five of six touchdowns accounted for, including a 14-yarder with 1:24 remaining to seal a 56-34 victory at Cardinal Stadium.
TV: ESPN; Anish Shroff (PxP), Tom Luginbill & Katie George (analysts).
Radio: 840 AM; Paul Rogers (PxP), Craig Swabek & Jody Demling (analysts)
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Syracuse Orange

--------------------

Injury Notes: The pregame availability report has not yet been released.

--------------------

Game Day Uniform: Louisville will be wearing their 1950's throwbacks.

--------------------

Weather Report: Sun and clouds mixed. High 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 0%.

--------------------

Around the ACC This Week:

  • No. 4 Clemson at Florida State - Kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 12:00 p.m. EST on ABC. Louisville does not play Clemson (7-1, 6-1) in 2020, Louisville defeated Florida State (2-6, 1-6) 48-16 on Oct. 24.
  • Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh - Kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 4:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network. Virginia Tech (4-4, 4-3) defeated Louisville 42-35 on Oct. 31, Pitt (3-4, 4-4) defeated Louisville 23-20 on Sept. 26.
  • Abilene Christian at Virginia - Kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 4:00 p.m. EST on ESPN3. Virginia (3-4, 3-4) defeated Louisville 31-17 on Nov. 14.
  • No. 21 Liberty at NC State - Kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN3. Louisville does not play NC State (5-3, 5-3) in 2020.
  • Not Playing: Wake Forest, Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Boston College - Wake Forest (4-3, 3-3) travels to Louisville on Dec. 5, Louisville does not play Duke (2-6, 1-6) in 2020, Georgia Tech (2-5, 2-4) defeated Louisville 46-27 on Oct. 9, Miami (7-1, 6-1) defeated Louisville 47-34 on Sept. 19, Notre Dame (8-0, 7-0) defeated Louisville 12-7 on Oct. 17, Louisville does not play North Carolina (6-2, 6-2) in 2020, Louisville travels to Boston College (5-4, 4-4) on Nov. 27.

--------------------

Scoring Plays:

To Be Determined

*Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date on today's game*

--------------------

