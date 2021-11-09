Game Day Live Blog: Southern at Louisville | Game 1

The Cardinals open up the 2021-22 season by hosting the Jaguars at the KFC Yum! Center.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2021-22 college basketball season is finally here. The 108th season of Louisville men's basketball is set to begin Tuesday, Nov. 9, and the Cardinals will tip-off the new season at home against Southern.

After going 13-7 to miss the NCAA Tournament last season, Louisville made some serious changes in the offseason. They brought in eight new players, two new assistant coaches, and completely overhauled their offensive system.

So far, there have been positive early dividends, as the Cardinals won their two exhibitions against Kentucky State and West Georgia by a combined score of 197-96.

As for the Jaguars, they are coming off of an 8-11 season, and have been picked to finish fifth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference under fourth-year head coach Sean Woods. Senior guard Jaylen Saddler was tabbed as a preseason Second Team All-SWAC selection.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

********************

Southern Jaguars (0-0, 0-0 SWAC) at Louisville Cardinals (0-0, 0-0 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

********************

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center court: © Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

