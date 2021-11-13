Game Day Live Blog: Syracuse at Louisville | Game 10

The Cardinals are hoping to snap a two-game losing streak when they host the Orange.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following another game lost in the fourth quarter, the Louisville football program is hoping to get back in the right direction and snap a two-game losing streak when Syracuse comes to town.

Against Clemson, Louisville had a chance to take the lead on their final drive, but the Tigers' defense put up a stand on the goal line. The Cardinals were out-scored 13-0 in the fourth quarter, resulting in a 30-24 loss by Louisville.

As for Syracuse, while they've had their struggles at times, the Orange have found an identity rushing the football. Running back Sean Tucker has already surpassed the 1,000-yard mark, and combined with quarterback Garrett Shrader, the duo has nearly cracked 2,000 yards rushing.

Former Heisman Trophy winner quarterback Lamar Jackson will have his No. 8 jersey number retired on Nov. 13 during a ceremony at halftime. Jackson will join Johnny Unitas as the only other player in UofL history to have his number retired.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time.

********************

Syracuse Orange (5-4, 2-4 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (4-5, 2-4 ACC) Game Day Feed:



********************

(Photo of Cardinal Stadium: Matt McGavic - Louisville Report)

