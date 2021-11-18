Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Duke | Game 11

The Cardinals will be hitting the road for the final time of the 2021 regular season.

DURHAM, N.C. - Coming off of a lopsided win against Syracuse, the Louisville football program is hitting the road for the final time this season, and wrapping up ACC play against Duke.

Against an underrated Orange squad, Louisville was fast and furious. The Cardinals put up five touchdowns in the first half alone, held Syracuse to under 200 yards of offense, resulting in a 41-3 blowout for their largest margin of victory against an FBS opponent since 2017.

As for Duke, it has been far from a smooth season - one that might result in head coach David Cutcliffe departing the program once over. The Blue Devils have lost six games in a row, with their only wins on the year coming against Kansas, Northwestern and FCS North Carolina A&T.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Louisville Cardinals (5-5, 3-4 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (3-7, 0-6 ACC) Game Day Feed:

