Game Day Live Blog: Clemson at Louisville | Game 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a disappointing loss at NC State that was full of mistakes and missed opportunities, the Louisville football program is returning home and looking to rebound against a down Clemson team.

Against the Wolfpack, the Louisville defense did their part to secure a victory, but the offense did not. Despite out-gaining NC State 434-361, nine penalties, a 6-18 effort on third and fourth downs and several missed deep shots led to a 28-13 defeat in Raleigh, N.C.

As for Clemson, it has been far from a smooth season by their lofty standards. Thanks primarily to a dreadful offensive attack, which averages a league-worst 328.2 yards per game, the Tigers are unranked for the first time since 2014.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Clemson Tigers (5-3, 4-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (4-4, 2-3 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

