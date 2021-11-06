Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Game Day Live Blog: Clemson at Louisville | Game 9

    The Cardinals return home in hopes of securing their first ever win against the Tigers.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a disappointing loss at NC State that was full of mistakes and missed opportunities, the Louisville football program is returning home and looking to rebound against a down Clemson team.

    Against the Wolfpack, the Louisville defense did their part to secure a victory, but the offense did not. Despite out-gaining NC State 434-361, nine penalties, a 6-18 effort on third and fourth downs and several missed deep shots led to a 28-13 defeat in Raleigh, N.C.

    As for Clemson, it has been far from a smooth season by their lofty standards. Thanks primarily to a dreadful offensive attack, which averages a league-worst 328.2 yards per game, the Tigers are unranked for the first time since 2014.

    Related: Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Clemson Tigers

    Read More

    Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

    ********************

    Clemson Tigers (5-3, 4-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (4-4, 2-3 ACC) Game Day Feed:

    *If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

    ********************

    (Photo of Cardinal Stadium via University of Louisville Athletics)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    AC_FBC2018_19_EXPANSION_FACILITIES_0294
    Football

    Game Day Live Blog: Clemson at Louisville | Game 9

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_13538894_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Clemson Tigers

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_13538121_168388606_lowres
    Football

    From The Pink Seats: Episode 37 - NC State Recap, Clemson Preview

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_13537718_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for All Clemson’s Zach Lentz

    Nov 5, 2021
    D6YFo-tXoAAb-nn
    Football

    Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville DL Commit Selah Brown

    Nov 5, 2021
    FBBDB4AD-F5E5-4D18-AD36-F0C914BBBFBD
    Football

    Watch: '22 Male DL Selah Brown Talks Commitment to Louisville

    Nov 4, 2021
    k0Tnp_IJ
    Football

    '22 Male DL Selah Brown Commits to Louisville

    Nov 4, 2021
    NFLDRAFT2
    Football

    Louisville to Honor DE Dewayne White's Jersey

    Nov 4, 2021