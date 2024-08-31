Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Austin Peay | Game 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2024 college football season is finally here. Louisville will make their long-awaited return to L&N Stadium this Saturday, taking on FCS foe Austin Peay.
The Cardinals are heading into their 2024 season with lofty expectations. In their first season under head coach Jeff Brohm last year, the Cardinals went 10-4 for their first 10-win season in a decade, and made their first ever appearance in the ACC Championship Game. Additionally, on top of bringing back several playmakers, Louisville is bringing in the No. 1 transfer portal class in the FBS.
As for the Governors, they are entering a brand new era themselves. While they went 9-3 last season and made the FCS playoffs, head coach Scott Walden left for UTEP afterwards, and most of Austin Peay's impact players either graduated or entered the transfer portal. The Govs later hired UCLA tight ends coach Jeff Faris to take over the program.
Related: Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Austin Peay Governors
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below.
Louisville Cardinals (0-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. Austin Peay Governors (0-0, 0-0 UAC) Game Day Feed
(Photo of L&N Stadium via University of Louisville Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X