Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Pitt | Game 11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of suffering an embarrassing loss at Stanford, the Louisville football program is finally making their return to L&N Stadium, hosting Pitt for their final home game of the 2024 season.
The Cardinals led Stanford by 14 with just under ten minutes to go, but gave up 17 unanswered points to to suffer a 38-35 loss despite being 20.5-point favorites. Louisville gave up 406 yards to the Cardinal, and committed 13 total penalties - including 11 on defense.
As for the Panthers, they were able to win their first seven games of the season for the first time since 1982, but have taken a step back in recent weeks, losing three straight games. They were blown out 48-25 at SMU, suffered a home upset 24-19 loss to Virginia, then most recently had a heartbreaking 24-20 home defeat to Clemson.
Related: Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Pitt Panthers
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Pitt Panthers (7-3, 3-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (6-4, 4-3 ACC) Game Day Feed
(Photo of L&N Stadium via University of Louisville Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X