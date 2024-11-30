Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Kentucky | Game 12
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Rivalry week is finally here. After taking down Pitt in their home finale, the Louisville football program now heads east up I-64 to Lexington, taking on Kentucky for the annual Battle for the Governor's Cup showdown.
Fresh off of their embarrassing loss at Stanford, the Cardinals absolutely steamrolled Pitt in their last time out. They out-gained the Panthers 505 yards to 265, and scored the first 34 points of the game en route to a 37-9 beat down.
As for the Wildcats, they have not had the season they expected. Kentucky's lone win against a power conference team came all the way back in September at Ole Miss, and they have lost five straight against such competition ever since. Even in their last win, a 48-6 win over Murray State on Nov. 16, Kentucky looked like far from a polished product.
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Louisville Cardinals (7-4, 5-3 ACC) at Kentucky Wildcats (4-7, 1-7 SEC) Game Day Feed
