Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Notre Dame | Game 4
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Following a 3-0 start to the 2024 season, the Louisville football program's undefeated record is getting put on the line in their first true road game, traveling up to South Bend for a ranked matchup at Notre Dame.
It wasn't the prettiest game played by No. 15 Cardinals (3-0, 1-0 ACC) against Georgia Tech this past weekend, but it was still a victory nonetheless. Despite being out-gained 410-to-326, Louisville countered that by scoring in all three phases of the game to help come on top with a 31-19 win.
As for No. 16 Fighting Irish (3-1), it's been an up-and-down season for them so far. Notre Dame opened the year with a 23-13 win at Texas A&M, but followed that up with a disastrous 16-14 loss at home to NIU. Since then, they've beaten down Purdue 66-7 in West Lafayette, and most recently won 28-3 over Miami (Ohio).
No. 15/17 Louisville Cardinals (3-0, 1-0 ACC) at 16/14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-1) Game Day Feed
(Photo of Notre Dame Stadium via One Foot Down)
