Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. SMU | Game 5

The Cardinals return home to face an ACC newcomer in the Mustangs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of suffering their first loss of the 2024 season, the Louisville football program is coming back home for their next time out, and are hoping to get back in the win column against ACC newcomer SMU.

The No. 22 Cardinals certainly played far from their cleanest game against Notre Dame this past Saturday. They committed three turnovers, turned the ball over on downs four times and committed six penalties, eventually resulting in a 31-24 loss up in South Bend.

As for the Mustangs, they have turned a corner after a rocky start to their season. The Mustangs opened with an uninspiring win at Nevada, then lost to BYU at home. But since then, they won in a shootout over rival TCU, and most recently smoked Florida State 42-16 in their first ever conference game as a member of the ACC.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.

RV/RV SMU Mustangs (4-1, 1-0 ACC) at No. 22 Louisville Cardinals (3-1, 1-0 ACC) Game Day Feed

