Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Virginia | Game 6
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Currently riding a two-game losing streak, the Louisville football program has a crucial game in store this weekend. Hitting the road in an attempt to get back to their winning way, they are traveling to Charlottesville to face Virginia for their first road game in ACC play.
Like against Notre Dame, mistakes and miscues spelled doom for the Cardinals, eventually handing them a 34-27 loss to SMU. The Cardinals gave up 481 total yards of offense to the Mustangs thanks in part to communication issues, while penalties, lackluster execution and questionable play calling handicapped their own offense.
As for the Cavaliers, they look like they have finally turned things around under head coach Tony Elliott. Virginia has already won their most games under the third year head coach, and are coming off of an impressive come-from-behind 24-14 win over Boston College.
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
RV/RV Louisville Cardinals (3-2, 1-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (4-1, 2-0 ACC) Game Day Feed
(Photo of Scott Stadium via University of Virginia Athletics)
