Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Miami | Game 7
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fresh off of snapping a two-game skid on the road against Virginia, the Louisville football program is returning home for one of their biggest games of the year, hosting undefeated and top-ten ranked Miami.
The Cardinals might not have played their best football against Virginia, but they made played when it mattered most, escaping Charlottesville with a 24-20 win over the Cavaliers. Louisville was able to mount a comeback in the game's final minutes, with tight end Jamari Johnson hauling in a five-yard go-ahead touchdown with 1:55 left.
As for the Hurricanes, they are coming out of their first bye week of the season, but have looked beatable in the last few weeks. They had to hold off Virginia Tech 38-34 in their conference opener, and most recently had to mount a 25-point comeback at Cal to capture a 39-38 win.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Miami Hurricanes
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
No. 6/6 Miami Hurricanes (6-0, 2-0 ACC) at RV/RV Louisville Cardinals (4-2, 2-1 ACC) Game Day Feed
(Photo of L&N Stadium via University of Louisville Athletics)
