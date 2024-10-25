Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Boston College | Game 8
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - On the heels of dropping a shootout against Miami, the Louisville football program has a short turnaround in store, traveling up to Chestnut Hill for a weeknight matchup with Boston College.
The Cardinals has struggled on defense over the last month, and that was thoroughly exploited by the Hurricanes this past Saturday. Louisville gave up 538 yards in the 52-45 loss, and have now dropped three of their last four games since opening up the season at 3-0.
As for the Eagles, they've also hit a bit of a midseason speed bump under first year head coach Bill O'Brien. After opening up the season at 4-1 - including a brief appearance in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll - Boston College has dropped back-to-back games. Most recently, BC suffered a 42-21 loss at Virginia Tech off of their bye week.
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 2-1 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (4-3, 1-2 ACC) Game Day Feed
