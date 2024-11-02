Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Clemson | Game 9
CLEMSON, S.C. - After being able to mount an improbable comeback at Boston College, the Louisville football program is staying on the road, hoping to carry that momentum into Death Valley when they face Clemson.
The Cardinals were able to pull themselves out of a 20-point hole against the Eagles, eventually securing a 31-27 victory. Louisville gave up 20 unanswered points to Boston College to start the game, and trailed 27-10 midway through the third quarter before scoring three straight touchdowns in the final 20 minutes to escape Chestnut Hill with the win.
As for the No. 11 Tigers, they have looked like a completely different team since their season opener. After getting boat-raced by Georgia to kick off their 2024 campaign, the Tigers have since won six games in a row, winning by an average margin of 27.3 points per game during that span.
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 2-1 ACC) at No. 11 Clemson Tigers (6-1, 5-0 ACC) Game Day Feed
(Photo of Memorial Stadium: Hakim Wright Sr. - Associated Press)
