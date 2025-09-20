Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Bowling Green | Game 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a 2-0 start to the 2025 season, the Louisville football program returns to action following a bye week, and is welcoming Bowling Green to L&N Stadium.
While the Cardinals haven't faced the stiffest competition so far this season, year three under head coach Jeff Brohm is still perfect in the win/loss column. The Cardinals opened the season with a 51-17 victory over in-state FCS foe Eastern Kentucky, then followed that up with a comeback 28-14 win against James Madison.
As for the Falcons, year one under head coach and former Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George is off to a decent start. While Bowling Green lost 34-20 at Cincinnati in their only game against a power conference school up to this point, they are coming off of an upset win over Liberty this past weekend.
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Bowling Green Falcons (2-1, 0-0 MAC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-0, 0-0 ACC) Game Day Feed
