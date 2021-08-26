Greg Gasparato, Qwynnterrio Cole Talk Preseason

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fall camp for the Louisville football program might be in the books, but the Cardinals are still continuing to practice and prepare for their upcoming season-opener against Ole Miss.

Following practice on Wednesday, safeties coach Greg Gasparato and safety Qwynnterrio Cole took time to meet with the media. They discussed the overall play of the safeties room, how both Cole and Kenderick Duncan have adjusted to Louisville, and more.

Below is the transcript from their press conference, as well as the videos:

Safeties Coach Greg Gasparato

(On the play of guys in the safeties room)

They're all willing to work and all willing to be coached. That's all you can ask from a coach's standpoint, is guys that are willing to take coaching, and listen, and learn, and understand that it's hard to go into any scheme and master it day one. You kind of start with the basics of, these are your calls, these are your rules, these are your splits, this is kind of that world you live in as a safety. Then you get into some split adjustments and motion adjustments, so you kind of build it off your base. They've done a good job understanding it, and they've done a really good job just coaching each other. They're in there all the time watching extra film. I've been really pleased with this group, and every practice you see something getting better and better and better. That's what's the most encouraging thing for me, especially with the minimal round of reps that we have in our room in every practice and every game. I think we're going to continue to get better as we get more experienced and seeing things that we need to see.



(On if Kenderick Duncan and Qwynnterrio Cole have had to step into a leadership role in such a unique situation)

They've done a good job not trying to do too much, and they just wanted to come in here and-all these guys have been very humble, which is what you want They've come in here, and put work in, and they know that as a leader-one thing I've learned in the past, you need to learn how to follow before you can learn how to lead. So for them, they didn't come in and try to do too much, they just learned, they worked, and they were able to gain respect because they did that. As time has gone and they have been here, people now look at them as in that more of a leadership role, especially with-you got guys coming in that have played college football, maybe not here, but have played at some level and done a very good job. They've got a lot of reps under their belt, they've been in big game situations, and they know how to win. As they've been here and earned the respect, they haven't been given anything since they've been here, but they've earned everything. That's been great for me to see, and the teammates have welcomed them with open arms. It's been a really, really good process, them being here.

(On what he's seen out of Qwynnterrio Cole since arriving on campus)

I think it's just the growth in the little things. Football is football. At the end of the day, there's only so many different coverages you have. You can call a 4-2-5, 3-4, 3-3 stack, but you got 11 guys on the field, and it's your job to cover these guys in certain ways. He had done a lot of things that we do, but just called it differently. So from a terminology standpoint, that's one of the hardest things to-once you get comfortable and you get used to something, now you got to change it completely. He's done a really good job of just learning what we do and why. The safeties are the quarterbacks of this defense. They're going to make your calls, your split adjustments, your motion adjustments, all that's on the back end. Understanding who's in coverage with them, where their leverage needs to be, why they make certain calls in certain situations. That's what he's done a really, really good job of since he got here. He knew the defense, but now, "why do I do this, and what's my adjustment?", and being able to know it before it happens. He's made just tremendous strides from that standpoint. He's gotten better, and I think he's itching to get out there and just do it on the field. We're excited.



(On what has impressed him the most about Qwynnterrio Cole with the way that he's come into camp)

Just his ability to work. A lot of times that's hard to do, especially when you've been the man somewhere, coming in and being the low man on the totem pole again. That's what we told him. Whatever you get, you're going to earn. Because no matter what we tell you, if you're not the best guy, you're not going to play. That's football. He came in here, he was a backup, and he never complained. He just worked, he studied, he got with other people, corners and safeties, just trying to learn everything, also worked with receivers. He's put in a ton of time, and he's earned this spot. Truly earned it. That's what's been the best thing for me, is that he didn't come in here with an expectation, he came in with the expectation that he's gonna do whatever he had to do to get a job, and and be the best teammate he could be. That's what he's done.



(On how close Josh Minkins is to returning)

Oh, he's itching. Especially when as you go, and you get more practices, and people are making plays, as a competitor, he wants to be out there. He couldn't, and now he's going back and forth. He truly is day-to-day, and that's something that we monitor every day. The more reps he can handle, the better off we'll be. There's nothing new from that front, but he's-again, same thing. At the end of the day, it's a similar defense, but every year there's little things that you tweak. or adjust to, like verbiage or whatever it is. He's done a really good job. He's the only one in the room with any background in this defense here at Louisville. There's a lot of room for growth, which is great for me as a coach, because he's got a tremendous-athletically, he's special. His ball skills, his feet, his speed, his range, he's a physical player. I'm looking forward to continue watching him grow and coach him. He's accepted right now where he is, and he's in the training room every day trying to get better, and trying to get back, and we're feeding it to him as he can take it.



(On how Chandler Jones has looked cross-training at safety)

He's looked fantastic. Chandler, he is a corner, so I tell my guys: when you ever want to go play that next level, we got a rule in college that they don't have that next level. We can put our hands on guys downfield. If you want to be really, really good at this game, you've got to have great feet. That's what Chandler has. I mean, he's a corner. He's a corner playing on the back end, and all he's doing is covering in the slot. He's played a lot of ball, and he's got a lot of poise to his game. He knows exactly what he's doing, he does a great job understanding leverage. As a corner, you've got to understand the whole picture as well. Moving him into the slot from time to time, we really don't miss a beat. I'm very pleased with how he's responded, because that is-especially as you start getting into game planning, and if you're going back and forth, sometimes it can get difficult. But he's done a great job. I'm extremely comfortable with him, and looking forward to watching him play wherever that is on the field.



(On how Kenderick Duncan has progressed)

Kenderick's done a great job. The biggest thing for anybody is just understanding. I've got a different teaching style than maybe he's been involved with in the past, and so he's got to learn. I try to teach these guys to think the way I do about the game of football, and simplify, understand where you help is. There's times you have land marches, times it's man concepts, your eyes have to be in different places. I think that's the thing for him, is trusting the system and the defense, and going through his progressions every play. That's what he's gotten a lot better at. Whether it's depth in zone, whether it's leverage playing man, whatever it is, he's gotten better at this game. The more reps he gets, the better he's going to be. He's got a lot of reps under his belt, but there's things that we do here that are a little bit different than he did at (Georgia) Southern. He's accepted coaching, and he really truly wants to be the best he can be. He's as humble as they come, he's going to work hard, he helps these young guys out a lot. Just kind of what you guys said earlier, is coming into a leadership role. He's the one that played a lot, was here since January, so the younger guys have really taken to him, especially for some leadership and guidance and advice. He's handled it all well. Again, I'm looking forward to continue to watch him grow and develop as we go to the season here.



(On how much true freshman safety Benjamin Perry has grown)

Ben's done a tremendous job. He came in here, took a lot of reps from day one. With the situation being here, came in as a backup, and he's busted his butt. He's gotten about every rep with the ones or potentially twos, all summer, all spring and all preseason. Again, when you first get here, and you go install, man, your eyes are big and just trying to get lined up. Summer time, he finally kind of understood the defense a lot better, and what he was doing and why. He could get lined up, and now there's a few other things he had to work on to take him to the 200 level. Now, he knows why he does what he does, and what his calls need to be. It's just the little details, the splits, who's on the ball, who's off the ball, what does that tell you about the game, your motion adjustments. He's continuing to progress, he's put on a lot of weight since he's been here in a great way. He looks fantastic, he's done a great job in the weight room, he's picking up the system very, very well. He's only going to get better as we go throughout the season. The more reps he gets in practice and games, he's going to see things a little bit more clearly. He's got a very high ceiling, so I'm looking forward to working with him.

Safety Qwynnterrio Cole

(On what fall camp has been like for him, and his overall adjustment to Louisville)

It's been a challenge. Just coming in, been getting straight to work hitting the playbook. It was a lot, but I knew once I entered the portal, I knew the challenge and the risk I was taking. It's been a challenge, but I do my thing. I study hard, and everything has been paying off and working out in my favor.



(On the decision to head into the transfer portal)

Due to my success I had at Alcorn, I had a little (NFL Draft) buzz, but it was a tough decision. Me and my family, it was several nights and several days we were talking, and just praying about whether I should stick it out, or try to take a shot at going somewhere big and play in the Power Five. I never wanted to back down from a challenge, and it was a big risk, because I didn't know if a Power Five school would come grab me. Louisville reached out, and I did my research on the defensive staff, and I wanted to take the chance. Everything's been working out pretty well for me. The challenge, I couldn't back down from it. I study every night and every day. I knew what I was putting myself into, and I was just ready for the task.



(On why he chose Louisville)

Once I entered the portal and started to communicate with them, like I said, I did my research on the staff. I know the defense, a lot of them are from Appalachian State, and I remember the time when the staff was together, and what they did. I mean, why not? New safety codes, I started a clean slate. I felt like with my talent, I could just go ahead and put in all the hard work, let my talent speak for itself. Just prayed about it and worked hard, and everything worked out. The success they had at App State, and they came to Louisville, that made me want to come here.



(On the relationship with Kenderick Duncan, and how they feed off of each other)

Our relationship is good. We're in the same situation: both are transfers, and we know that we got one shot at it. We got to do all we can if we want to achieve our ultimate career goal. There's only one shot. We just make sure we keep each other on task, we do everything we can to have a successful season, and everything take care of itself from there.



(On what he's seen out of the rest of the safety room)

The safety room is very young. What's crazy is, me and Kenderick, we're the oldest. It's a very young safety room, so it was kinda weird trying to come in. I'm new to the system, but at the same time the old guy. I just want to give back, and teach them some things I learned throughout my college career. Me and KD, we're doing the same thing. There's a lot of talent in the safety room, it's just young. They don't have that much college experience, but the talent is there. We take it upon ourselves to teach them the ropes, so they won't make the mistakes we made throughout our college careers.



(On how much having Kenderick Duncan around has helped him)

It helped a lot considering both of our situations. We both look at it like it's all nothing. We keep each other on task, and whatever I don't know, we're like this. If I don't know it, he's there for me, and sometimes he gets confused on some things, I'm there to help him. We just keep each other focused on ultimate goal. Having Kenderick here, I feel like it'd be more difficult if he weren't here.



(On when he realized a Power Five school was going to pick him up)

I realized it was a big risk before I entered the portal, and like I said, me and my family, we just kept having talks about it, and we prayed about it. It was like, "man, let's take the risk, why not?" Sometimes in life, you got to take risks to go where want to go. Everything played out well. When I entered the portal, there were several schools, even SEC schools came. But like I said about the staff, to me, it wasn't about which school is the biggest. I wanted to go somewhere that was a good fit for me, and the staff was great staff as well. Once I entered the portal, Louisville reached out and we talked. I knew it was the place to be.



(On how he would describe Coach Gasparato)

He's a great coach to start off with. Me and the the guys, we try to get his sense of humor up. When we get in meetings, it's all business. There ain't that many jokes in there. He's coaching, but considering we got to use the time wisely, plays a part where like-he's a great coach, I can say that, but me and the guys are trying to rub off and get the sense of humor to come out. Sometimes we have a little music playing when we walk into meetings. But he's a great coach. He critiques everything, and that's what you want in a coach, so you won't ever get complacent and feel like you're there already. He's always finding something to critique, and he's a great coach.



(On what he thinks the defense can do)

We're gonna shock the nation, and it's gonna start on September 6. On the back end we're solid, and the front end, middle linebackers. I heard a little something about people questioning in the back end. I'm so anxious to play, because people just don't know what we have on the back end. We're very solid at both both the corner spots and the safety spots. We're just ready to put on a show.

