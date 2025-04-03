'26 WR Gavin Waddell Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has added another skill position player to their already highly-ranked 2026 recruiting class.
Rolesville (N.C.) wide receiver Gavin Waddell, who has logged back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, announced Thursday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over held offers from Miami, Maryland and others, and is coming off of a visit to campus.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect ranks as high as the No. 140 wide receiver in the class, per On3's in-house rankings, and comes in as the No. 807 recruit in the cycle per the On3 Industry Ranking.
Waddell has been a prolific pass catcher during his time at Rolesville. In 16 games tracked by MaxPreps this past season as a junior, he logged 67 receptions for 1,035 yards and 12 touchdowns. He helped the Rams go 14-2 overall, and they were the runner-up in the NCHSAA Class 4A state championship, falling 35-23 to Grimsley.
The year before as a sophomore, he caught 66 passes for 1,005 yards and nine scores. That season, Rolesville went 12-2 and made the quarterfinals.
Louisville is now up to a 13-man 2026 recruiting class with Waddell's commitment, which ranks as the No. 8 class in the nation, per247Sports.
(Photo of Gavin Waddell via Prep RedZone)
