Louisville Makes Top 9 for Class of 2022 QB Gavin Wimsatt

The four-star prospect from Owensboro includes the Cardinals in his top schools.

(Photo of Gavin Wimsatt: Matt Goins/Lexington Herald Leader)

OWENSBORO, Ky. - Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield just got one step closer to landing one of his top targets in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, an in-state prospect who plays for Owensboro (Ky.), announced his top nine schools on Friday, with the Cardinals making the cut.

Several regional schools, as well as a couple college football blue bloods, are in the running for the dual-threat signal caller. Notre Dame, Oregon, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Rutgers and Kentucky are also in the mix.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect, should he commit to Louisville, would be one of the biggest recruiting wins not only for Satterfield, but in school history. He is considered the consensus No. 1 player in the state, as well as a top 100 prospect in the Class of 2022. He ranks as high as No. 40 nationally according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

During the course of his junior campaign for Owensboro, Wimsatt completed 176 of 295 passes for 2,349 yards and 27 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 443 yards and six touchdowns, helping Owensboro claim a berth in the Kentucky Class 5A Championship.

Louisville is still searching for their first commitment from the Class of 2022, As of Jan. 27, have sent out scholarship offers to 129 uncommitted prospects in the class.

You can view Gavin Wimsatt's junior year highlights here.

