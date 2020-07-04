Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2022 RB Gi'Bran Payne

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville football program might be done searching for running backs in this recruiting cycle after the commitment of Trevion Cooley, but that isn't stopping the Cardinals from looking at additional ballcarriers long-term.

Head coach Scott Satterfield, running backs coach Norval McKenzie and the rest of the coaching staff got some good news on the Fourth of July, as four-star Class of 2022 running back Gi'Bran Payne announced Saturday that the Cards had cracked his list of top ten schools.

It will be a hotly contested battle until the very end for the LaSalle (OH) product, as Alabama, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia and Wisconsin all made the cut alongside Louisville.

A 5-foot-11 & 190-pound prospect hailing from Cincinnati, Payne is the No. 8 player in the state of Ohio, the No. 24 running back in the Class of 2022 and just outside the Top 200 at No. 206 according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

There's a reason that Louisville has shown so much interest in Payne, and it's not just because the Cards will have just three running backs on the roster (Jalen Mitchell, Aidan Robbins, Trevion Cooley) by the time he makes his jump to the collegiate level. He makes quick and efficient jump cuts and has the acceleration to put early distance between himself and would-be tacklers.

Gi'Bran Payne's Sophomore Year Highlights:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 S Jeffrey Bassa

The three-star safety from Utah includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Changes to recruiting could come for women's basketball

Jeff Walz says Zoom calls allow recruits to meet the entire coaching staff

samdraut

Notebook: Louisville women's soccer transitioning to July

Louisville head coach Karen Ferguson-Dayes shares her thoughts as the Cardinals return to campus

samdraut

Evan Conley's Work Ethic Brings Added Competition to the Louisville QB room

He might be No. 3 on the depth chart at quarterback for the Louisville Cardinals, but sophomore Evan Conley's competitive nature and stout work ethic has a "tremendous" impact on the quarterback room.

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce commits to Louisville

The three-star prospect out of South Carolina is the nineteenth commitment for Louisville Football in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Matthew McGavic

Projecting Louisville Baseball's 2021 Starting Lineup

The 2021 college baseball season might be over half a year away, but it's never too early to project how Louisville's lineup card will look on Opening Day.

Matthew McGavic

Malea Williams brings length and athleticism to Louisville frontcourt

Forward is the final member of Louisville's 2020 recruiting class

samdraut

Report: Louisville to Headline 2021 Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden

Louisville Basketball will reportedly be heading back to The Big Apple in the near future, and take part in the 2021 Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 forward Eric van der Heijden

The four-star prospect out of North Carolina includes the Louisville men's basketball program in his list of top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Football & Their Growing Georgia Pipeline

The Louisville Cardinals football program has experienced a modest amount of success out on the recruiting trail following the arrival of head coach Scott Satterfield and his coaching staff, and the Peach State is playing a big role in it.

Matthew McGavic