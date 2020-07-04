Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2022 RB Gi'Bran Payne

The University of Louisville football program might be done searching for running backs in this recruiting cycle after the commitment of Trevion Cooley, but that isn't stopping the Cardinals from looking at additional ballcarriers long-term.

Head coach Scott Satterfield, running backs coach Norval McKenzie and the rest of the coaching staff got some good news on the Fourth of July, as four-star Class of 2022 running back Gi'Bran Payne announced Saturday that the Cards had cracked his list of top ten schools.

It will be a hotly contested battle until the very end for the LaSalle (OH) product, as Alabama, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia and Wisconsin all made the cut alongside Louisville.

A 5-foot-11 & 190-pound prospect hailing from Cincinnati, Payne is the No. 8 player in the state of Ohio, the No. 24 running back in the Class of 2022 and just outside the Top 200 at No. 206 according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

There's a reason that Louisville has shown so much interest in Payne, and it's not just because the Cards will have just three running backs on the roster (Jalen Mitchell, Aidan Robbins, Trevion Cooley) by the time he makes his jump to the collegiate level. He makes quick and efficient jump cuts and has the acceleration to put early distance between himself and would-be tacklers.

Gi'Bran Payne's Sophomore Year Highlights:

