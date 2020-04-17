Louisville makes Top 8 for Class of 2021 TE Gunnar Greenwald

The University of Louisville football program has made the top eight for three-star Class of 2021 tight end Gunnar Greenwald, he announced Friday.

Being a native of the Sunshine State, Louisville is going against a healthy share of Florida school to land Greenwald, and well as a couple schools from the Hoosier State. Also in the mix with the Cardinals are Miami, UCF, USF, Indiana, Purdue, NC State and UCLA.

A six-foot-five, 220 pound tight end out of Satellite Beach, Greenwald is the No. 34 tight end in the 2021 class and the No. 108 prospect in the state of Florida. He is one of 14 uncommitted tight ends to hold a scholarship offer from the Louisville Cardinals.

Primarily a pass catching tight end, he displays a surprising amount of agility and body control for a prospect of his size. Satellite Senior HS utilized him in many aspects of the passing game. He lined up out wide for long shots down the field, in the slot for passes across the middle and in the backfield for screens. He has shades of current freshman wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick because of his offensive versatility combined with his size.

