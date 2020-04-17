Louisville Report
Louisville makes Top 8 for Class of 2021 TE Gunnar Greenwald

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville football program has made the top eight for three-star Class of 2021 tight end Gunnar Greenwald, he announced Friday.

Being a native of the Sunshine State, Louisville is going against a healthy share of Florida school to land Greenwald, and well as a couple schools from the Hoosier State. Also in the mix with the Cardinals are Miami, UCF, USF, Indiana, Purdue, NC State and UCLA.

A six-foot-five, 220 pound tight end out of Satellite Beach, Greenwald is the No. 34 tight end in the 2021 class and the No. 108 prospect in the state of Florida. He is one of 14 uncommitted tight ends to hold a scholarship offer from the Louisville Cardinals.

Primarily a pass catching tight end, he displays a surprising amount of agility and body control for a prospect of his size. Satellite Senior HS utilized him in many aspects of the passing game. He lined up out wide for long shots down the field, in the slot for passes across the middle and in the backfield for screens. He has shades of current freshman wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick because of his offensive versatility combined with his size.

Backcourt needs led Chris Mack to pursue Jones & Minlend

With David Johnson & Josh Nickelberry the only returning guards in 2020-21, head coach Chris Mack's first priority in the grad transfer market was to get them help.

Matthew McGavic

Samuell Williamson and Aidan Igiehon progressing for sophomore years

Williamson set to become larger threat offensively, Igiehon used first year as learning experience

samdraut

Division I sports allowed to hold "virtual nonphysical activities"

Division I coaches in all sports will be allowed more virtual connection with their teams beginning Monday, Apr. 20 and continuing through May 31.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Basketball 2020-21 roster outlook 2.0: Jones & Minlend join the fray

An updated look at next season's roster following the addition of grad transfers Carlik Jones & Charles Minlend

Matthew McGavic

Anonymous NFL Scout criticizes Mekhi Becton "because he loves to cook and eat" more than Football

Anonymous NFL scout season is in full effect

Matthew McGavic

Mekhi Becton's Five Likely Landing Spots

When former Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton hears his name called on draft night, it will most likely be from one of these five teams.

Matthew McGavic

Jazmine Jones prepares for professional career

WNBA Draft set for Friday, Jones has already signed with French pro team

samdraut

Louisville officially announces addition of Carlik Jones & Charles Minlend, Jr.

Graduate transfers Carlik Jones & Charles Minlend are now officially Louisville Cardinals.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville adds graduate transfer offensive lineman Cameron DeGeorge

Graduate transfer started 33 games at UConn

samdraut

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 DE Mattheus Carroll

The three star prospect out of Baltimore includes Louisville Football in his top ten schools.

Matthew McGavic