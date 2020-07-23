Hassan Hall named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List

Hassan Hall was named to the 2020 Watch List for the Paul Hornung Award.

The running back and return specialist for Louisville football was one of 50 college football players selected to the list.

In its 11th season, the Paul Hornung Award is presented each year to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission and Louisville native Paul Hornung.

Hall, a junior, accounted for 1,345 yards and six touchdowns last season. He earned second team All-ACC honors as an all-purpose performer and was third team as a returner.

The 6-foot Atlanta native ranked fourth in nationally in kickoff return yardage with 30.5 yards. He returned 26 kicks for 791 yards and ranks sixth all-time in program history with 1,611 kick return yards.

Hall returned a kick 100 yards for a touchdown against Wake Forest last season as the Cardinals defeated a ranked team on the road for the first time since 2011.

Besides his kick returning duty, Hall rushed for 501 yards and five touchdowns as the team’s backup running back. He rushed for 79 yards against Miami for a career-high.

The winner is schedule to be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner at the Galt House Hotel in Louisville in March 2021.

Hornung, who lives in Louisville, played every position in the offensive backfield during his career at Notre Dame. He also played safety, punted and kicked.