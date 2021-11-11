Louisville RB Hassan Hall Enters Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville junior running back Hassan Hall has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to a report from Rivals and later confirmed by Louisville Report.

The 6-foot, 204-pound running back had played in all nine of Louisville's games up to this point in the 2021 season, but he found himself buried in the rotation behind regular starter Jalen Mitchell and true freshman Trevion Cooley.

While he was known for his speed and agility, he also struggled to stay healthy for most of his career. He also had a tendency to cough up the football, fumbling it twice this season and four times in 2020.

The Atlanta native took the ball just 38 times during the 2021 season, rushing for 272 yards and a touchdown. He also logged 376 return yards as a kick returner. His best game of the year came in the 34-33 loss against Virginia, rushing for 162 yards - his first career 100-yard game and lone score on the season.

Hall ends his Louisville career with 1,299 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. Adding his 175 career receiving yards and 2,367 career kick return yards, and Hall amassed 3,841 all-purpose yards across 42 total games played.

(Photo of Hassan Hall: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

