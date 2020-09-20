SI.com
Louisville Report
Javian Hawkins carries Louisville offense in loss to Miami

samdraut

Javian Hawkins did his best to carry Louisville football back into its game against Miami at Cardinal Stadium Sept. 20.

The redshirt sophomore rushed for 164 yards on 27 carries in Louisville’s 47-34 loss in the conference opener for both teams.

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield called the running back the workhorse for an offense that rushed for 209 yards and finished with over 500 yards of total offense.

Hawkins’ performance was his ninth game of rushing for 100 or more yards in his career. He was a carry shy from tying his career high.

“Hawk [Hawkins] had a great night,” Satterfield said. “It’s a shame we didn’t come away with a victory because he played hard out there tonight and it was fun to watch him with the football.”

After trailing 20-6 at halftime, Satterfield said Louisville wanted to establish the run in the second half.

Hawkins carried Louisville to within a touchdown on the opening possession of the second half. The 5-foot-9, 196-pound running back went 10 yards for a first down on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter.

He had carries for nine and 11 yards as Louisville’s drive continued to move inside the 20-yard-line.

Hawkins had his longest run of the night, a 19-yard carry where he reversed field for a touchdown that pulled the Cardinals within 20-13.

“I saw a lot of color on the right side and went backside,” Hawkins I knew my quarterback [Micale Cunningham] was over there, too, so if I came back that way, he'd give me that one block and we're in the end zone.”

In four games against ranked opponents in his career, Hawkins has rushed for over 100 yards three times, but following a loss to 17th-ranked Miami, Louisville has one just of those four games.

“Hawk and the O-line did great up front running the ball,” Cunningham said. “We were really impressed with the running game, we just didn't execute on those third downs.”

Football

