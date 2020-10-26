SI.com
Louisville Report
UofL RB Javian Hawkins Named ACC Running Back of the Week

MatthewMcGavic

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville running back was named the ACC Running Back of the Week following his performance on Saturday against Florida State.

Hawkins rushed 16 times for 174 yards and a career high three touchdowns in the 48-16 win over the Seminoles, snapping a four-game losing streak for the Cardinals.

He opened the scoring for the Cardinals with a nine-yard run and put the Cardinals ahead to stay with a 70-yard run. It was his second 70-yard run for a touchdown this season.

The native of Titusville, Fla. recorded his 11th 100-yard rushing game of his career, which is tied for fourth most in school history. It was also his fifth 150-yard performance – tied for the fifth most at Louisville.

Hawkins moved into 13th place on the school's all-time rushing list with 2,226 yards.

The Cardinals remain home this weekend when they face Virginia Tech Saturday at 4 p.m.

(Photo of Javian Hawkins: Atlantic Coast Conference)

