SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

High Caliber Georgia Tech Freshmen Awaiting Louisville Defense

MatthewMcGavic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Through two completely different sets of circumstances, two of the more notable offensive playmakers that Louisville will face against Georgia Tech this weekend will be true freshmen.

After much debate as to who would be the signal caller for the Yellow Jackets heading into year two of head coach Geoff Collins tenure, Jeff Sims eventually won out the starting quarterback job over redshirt sophomore James Graham.

Sims has not been perfect, as he has thrown eight interceptions in just three games, but he has shown flashes of brilliance that showcase his potential. Not only is he averaging 231.7 passing yards per game, but he is also Georgia Tech's leading rusher with 187 yards on the season.

"He kind of reminds me of (D'Eriq) King from Miami, but I think he's faster," defensive coordinator Bryan Brown said. "He's a very headsy football player to be so young, so we have to do a great job disguising coverages and hope we can get to him with a pass rush."

While Louisville is doing a good job of getting in the opponent's backfield, averaging 9.0 tackles for loss per game, Brown notes that they have to be careful when sending pressure against Sims so that it does not backfire.

"You have to be very smart and very strategic in a way that you bring pressure to him," Brown said.

The other offensive true freshman to emerge for Georgia Tech has been running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Unlike Sims, he was not awarded starting job to begin the season and was elevated up the depth chart when starter Jordan Mason went down with a foot injury.

Fortunately for the Jackets, Gibbs has been more than just a placeholder. In two games and one start, he is averaging 5.2 yards per carry and 85.5 yards per game.

"Gibbs is an unbelievable talent. When he hits that corner or he hits it down the pipe, if nobody's there he's going to take it to the house," Brown said. "He runs it hard. It's going to take all of us to do a great job of tackling."

He wasn't the only Georgia Tech running back that he was high on, and for good reason. Between Gibbs and sophomores Jamious Griffin & Dontae Smith, the trio is averaging 5.8 yards per carry and has amassed 460 total yards in three games.

"We got our work cut out for us, and we're up for the challenge," Brown said.

Kickoff is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.

(Photo of Jeff Sims, Jahmyr Gibbs: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville offers Class of 2022 PF Isaac Traudt

The top ranked player in the state of Nebraska is the latest to receive an offer from the Louisville men's basketball program.

MatthewMcGavic

Dwayne Ledford Impressed By Effort From Georgia Tech Defense

The Yellow Jackets might not have the best defense in the ACC, but Louisville offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford loves the effort he sees out of them.

MatthewMcGavic

How to Watch & Listen: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

The Cardinals make their second stop of a three game road trip this weekend to face the Yellow Jackets.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Offensive Line Has 'Spirited' Week of Practice During Bye Week

Following a disappointing performance against Pitt, Louisville's offensive line had what OC Dwayne Ledford called a 'spirited' week of practice to correct their mistakes.

MatthewMcGavic

Cards in the NFL: 2020 Week 4

Here’s how former Louisville Cardinals performed in Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Striving to Play More Complete Football Going Forward

Though the first three games of the 2020 season, Louisville has not excelled in all three phases of the game once.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville HC Scott Satterfield Previews Georgia Tech

The Cardinals resume their three-game road trip by heading down to face the Yellow Jackets in primetime

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham is a "Full-Go" in Practice

The redshirt junior had to be carted off the field in the 23-20 loss to Pitt two weeks ago

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Opponent Recap: Week Five

Recapping how all of Louisville's past and future 2020 opponents performed during week five of the 2020 college football season

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2022 PF De'Ante Green

The top rated player in the state of North Carolina has included the Louisville Cardinals in his top schools

MatthewMcGavic