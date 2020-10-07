High Caliber Georgia Tech Freshmen Awaiting Louisville Defense

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Through two completely different sets of circumstances, two of the more notable offensive playmakers that Louisville will face against Georgia Tech this weekend will be true freshmen.

After much debate as to who would be the signal caller for the Yellow Jackets heading into year two of head coach Geoff Collins tenure, Jeff Sims eventually won out the starting quarterback job over redshirt sophomore James Graham.

Sims has not been perfect, as he has thrown eight interceptions in just three games, but he has shown flashes of brilliance that showcase his potential. Not only is he averaging 231.7 passing yards per game, but he is also Georgia Tech's leading rusher with 187 yards on the season.

"He kind of reminds me of (D'Eriq) King from Miami, but I think he's faster," defensive coordinator Bryan Brown said. "He's a very headsy football player to be so young, so we have to do a great job disguising coverages and hope we can get to him with a pass rush."

While Louisville is doing a good job of getting in the opponent's backfield, averaging 9.0 tackles for loss per game, Brown notes that they have to be careful when sending pressure against Sims so that it does not backfire.

"You have to be very smart and very strategic in a way that you bring pressure to him," Brown said.

The other offensive true freshman to emerge for Georgia Tech has been running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Unlike Sims, he was not awarded starting job to begin the season and was elevated up the depth chart when starter Jordan Mason went down with a foot injury.

Fortunately for the Jackets, Gibbs has been more than just a placeholder. In two games and one start, he is averaging 5.2 yards per carry and 85.5 yards per game.

"Gibbs is an unbelievable talent. When he hits that corner or he hits it down the pipe, if nobody's there he's going to take it to the house," Brown said. "He runs it hard. It's going to take all of us to do a great job of tackling."

He wasn't the only Georgia Tech running back that he was high on, and for good reason. Between Gibbs and sophomores Jamious Griffin & Dontae Smith, the trio is averaging 5.8 yards per carry and has amassed 460 total yards in three games.

"We got our work cut out for us, and we're up for the challenge," Brown said.

Kickoff is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9 at 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.

(Photo of Jeff Sims, Jahmyr Gibbs: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp