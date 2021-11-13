Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 41, Syracuse 3

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's win vs. Syracuse.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With Lamar Jackson in town for his jersey retirement, the Louisville football program was able to put on a show for the former Heisman Trophy winner, routing Syracuse to the tune 41-3.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

Louisville is now 13-7 all-time against Syracuse, including an 8-1 mark and seven straight wins at Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals have scored at least 40 points in five of the last seven meetings with Syracuse and are averaging more than 44 points in those seven games.

The 38-point margin of victory is the largest against a FBS opponent since the Cardinals defeated Syracuse 56-10 on Nov. 18, 2017.

Louisville is a perfect 6-0 under Scott Satterfield when scoring at least 40 points.

The Cardinals held a 35-3 lead at halftime. The 35 points are the most in any half by the Cardinals since also scoring 35 against Syracuse in the opening half on Nov. 18, 2017. The 32-point lead is the largest halftime advantage for Louisville since leading by the same score versus Syracuse on Nov. 18, 2017.

The three points allowed by the Cardinals are tied for the fewest allowed this season (Eastern Kentucky).

Louisville limited Syracuse to just 184 yards of total offense, the fewest by a Louisville opponent since holding Syracuse to just 137 last season.

The Cardinals held Syracuse to 138 yards on the ground, more than 100 yards under its rushing average for the season.

Louisville allowed just 46 yards through the air on Saturday, the fewest since holding Syracuse to 45 last season.

The Cardinals added four more sacks to their season total, giving them 29 on the season. Louisville has tallied at least three sacks in four of the last five games.

UofL did not commit a turnover for the second consecutive game, the first time the Cardinals have done so since the last two games of the 2017 regular season against Syracuse and Kentucky.

Player Notes:

QB Malik Cunningham closed out the day 13-of-18 for 209 yards and four touchdowns through the air in addition to 19 rushing yards and another score on the ground. The four passing touchdowns and five total scores are the most for Cunningham since he had five through the air and six overall against Syracuse on Nov. 23, 2019. Cunningham moved into second place on Louisville's career list for all-time touchdowns responsible for with 89, trailing only Lamar Jackson's 119. Cunningham is now tied for fourth all-time at Louisville with 34 career touchdowns scored. Cunningham has rushed for a touchdown in eight of 10 games this season.

RB Jalen Mitchell rushed for 102 yards on 15 carries, his first 100-yard game of the season and second of his career.

WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce caught a career-high six passes for 54 yards and a pair of touchdowns, the first multi-touchdown game of his career.

WR Tyler Harrell made a career-best three catches for 59 yards and his fourth touchdown of the season.

WR Jordan Watkins had two receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown, his third score of the season.

LB Yasir Abdullah tied for the team lead with nine tackles and matches his career high with two sacks. Abdullah now has nine sacks on the season, the most by a Louisville player since Devonte Fields had 11 in 2015.

LB Allen Smith finished with 1.5 sacks in the win for the first two tackles of his career.

finished with 1.5 sacks in the win for the first two tackles of his career. DB Greedy Vance tallied his first career fumble recovery.

Gallery (Game):

21 Gallery 21 Images

Gallery (Lamar Jackson Jersey Retirement):

24 Gallery 24 Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton.

