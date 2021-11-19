Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 62, Duke 22

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's win at Duke.

DURHAM, N.C. - Behind a career performance from Malik Cunningham, Louisville wrapped up ACC play in style, delivering a beatdown of Duke in Durham, N.C.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

Louisville is now 3-0 all-time against Duke and 2-0 at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Cardinals have outscored Duke 102-25 in two victories over the Blue Devils in Durham.

Louisville has now won consecutive games against FBS opponents by at least 35 points since beating Florida Atlantic (61-10) and North Carolina (69-14) on Oct. 1 and Oct. 8, 2005.

Louisville's 62 points scored were the most for the Cardinals since posting the same number in a win at Wake Forest on Oct. 12, 2019.

The Cardinals scored 35 points in the first half for the second consecutive week, marking the first time UofL has done that in back-to-back games since doing so in the first four games of 2016.

Louisville led 35-9 at halftime, giving it a halftime lead in consecutive games against FBS opponents for only the second time in program history – done previously Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, 2004 against Cincinnati (42-0) and Tulane (27-0).

The Cardinals ran up 687 yards of total offense, their 10th-highest total all-time and the most since amassing 727 against Syracuse on Nov. 18, 2017. UofL has gone over 600 yards three times under Scott Satterfield.

Louisville racked up 384 rushing yards, its most since going for 411 against Syracuse on Nov. 18, 2017.

Five different Louisville players caught a touchdown pass on Thursday night, the first time that has happened since eight different players had receiving touchdowns against Charlotte in the 2016 season opener.

Louisville set season highs in total yards (687), rushing yards (384), first downs (29), and points (62).

UofL averaged 11.1 yards per play in the victory, the highest total since finishing with the same number in a win over Oregon State on Sept. 17, 2005.

The Cardinals did not commit a turnover for the third consecutive game, their first three-game stretch without a turnover since doing so against Memphis, Cincinnati and Connecticut from Oct. 9-23, 2010.

Player Notes:

QB Malik Cunningham finished the night 18-for-25 for 303 passing yards and five touchdowns to go along with 11 carries for 224 yards and two rushing scores. Cunningham became the second player in FBS history to pass for 300 yards and rush for 200 yards in a game, joining Washington's Marques Tuiasosopo who did it against Stanford on Oct. 30, 1999. Cunningham (303/224) finished with higher totals than Tuiasosopo (302/207) in both categories. Cunningham's 527 total yards marks the fourth-highest single-game total by a Louisville player. Cunningham is the second player in Louisville history to be responsible for seven touchdowns in a game – Lamar Jackson did it in three games. The 224 rushing yards are the ninth-most all-time in a single game by a Louisville player and were just two yards shy of Lamar Jackson's record for rushing yards by a UofL quarterback. Cunningham set the Louisville record for yards per carry in a game by a player with at least 10 attempts, averaging 20.4 in Thursday's win. Cunningham moved into third place on Louisville's single-season list for touchdowns responsible for, trailing only Lamar Jackson's 2016 and 2017 seasons. Cunningham is now tied for sixth on UofL's single-season list for rushing touchdowns with 18. Cunningham became the fourth Louisville player to reach 10,000 yards of total offense in his career, joining Lamar Jackson, Chris Redman and Brian Brohm. Cunningham tallied his fifth career 300-yard passing game and second of the season. Cunningham has rushed for multiple touchdowns in eight of 11 games this season.

finished the night 18-for-25 for 303 passing yards and five touchdowns to go along with 11 carries for 224 yards and two rushing scores. RB Aidan Robbins took his first two carries of the season on Thursday, one of which went for a 34-yard touchdown for his first career score.

TE Marshon Ford recorded his 15th career touchdown reception, tied for the third-most by a Louisville tight end all-time.

LB Marvin Dallas made the first start of his collegiate career and tallied a career-high five tackles and his first career interception.

LB Dorian Jones recorded the first takeaway of his collegiate career with a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter.

LB Zay Peterson had five career tackles entering Thursday and tallied six in the victory.

DB Greedy Vance totaled a career-high eight tackles to tie for the team lead on Thursday.

DB Qwynnterrio Cole matched his Louisville highs with eight tackles and two TFLs.

Gallery:

NOTE: Photos courtesy of USA TODAY's Jaylynn Nash.

