    • November 19, 2021
    Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 62, Duke 22

    The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's win at Duke.
    DURHAM, N.C. - Behind a career performance from Malik Cunningham, Louisville wrapped up ACC play in style, delivering a beatdown of Duke in Durham, N.C.

    The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

    Team Notes:

    • Louisville is now 3-0 all-time against Duke and 2-0 at Wallace Wade Stadium.
      • The Cardinals have outscored Duke 102-25 in two victories over the Blue Devils in Durham.
    • Louisville has now won consecutive games against FBS opponents by at least 35 points since beating Florida Atlantic (61-10) and North Carolina (69-14) on Oct. 1 and Oct. 8, 2005.
    • Louisville's 62 points scored were the most for the Cardinals since posting the same number in a win at Wake Forest on Oct. 12, 2019.
    • The Cardinals scored 35 points in the first half for the second consecutive week, marking the first time UofL has done that in back-to-back games since doing so in the first four games of 2016.
    • Louisville led 35-9 at halftime, giving it a halftime lead in consecutive games against FBS opponents for only the second time in program history – done previously Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, 2004 against Cincinnati (42-0) and Tulane (27-0).
    • The Cardinals ran up 687 yards of total offense, their 10th-highest total all-time and the most since amassing 727 against Syracuse on Nov. 18, 2017.
      • UofL has gone over 600 yards three times under Scott Satterfield.
    • Louisville racked up 384 rushing yards, its most since going for 411 against Syracuse on Nov. 18, 2017.
    • Five different Louisville players caught a touchdown pass on Thursday night, the first time that has happened since eight different players had receiving touchdowns against Charlotte in the 2016 season opener.
    • Louisville set season highs in total yards (687), rushing yards (384), first downs (29), and points (62).
    • UofL averaged 11.1 yards per play in the victory, the highest total since finishing with the same number in a win over Oregon State on Sept. 17, 2005.
    • The Cardinals did not commit a turnover for the third consecutive game, their first three-game stretch without a turnover since doing so against Memphis, Cincinnati and Connecticut from Oct. 9-23, 2010.

    Player Notes:

    • QB Malik Cunningham finished the night 18-for-25 for 303 passing yards and five touchdowns to go along with 11 carries for 224 yards and two rushing scores.
      • Cunningham became the second player in FBS history to pass for 300 yards and rush for 200 yards in a game, joining Washington's Marques Tuiasosopo who did it against Stanford on Oct. 30, 1999. Cunningham (303/224) finished with higher totals than Tuiasosopo (302/207) in both categories.
      • Cunningham's 527 total yards marks the fourth-highest single-game total by a Louisville player.
      • Cunningham is the second player in Louisville history to be responsible for seven touchdowns in a game – Lamar Jackson did it in three games.
      • The 224 rushing yards are the ninth-most all-time in a single game by a Louisville player and were just two yards shy of Lamar Jackson's record for rushing yards by a UofL quarterback.
      • Cunningham set the Louisville record for yards per carry in a game by a player with at least 10 attempts, averaging 20.4 in Thursday's win.
      • Cunningham moved into third place on Louisville's single-season list for touchdowns responsible for, trailing only Lamar Jackson's 2016 and 2017 seasons.
      • Cunningham is now tied for sixth on UofL's single-season list for rushing touchdowns with 18.
      • Cunningham became the fourth Louisville player to reach 10,000 yards of total offense in his career, joining Lamar Jackson, Chris Redman and Brian Brohm.
      • Cunningham tallied his fifth career 300-yard passing game and second of the season.
      • Cunningham has rushed for multiple touchdowns in eight of 11 games this season.
    • RB Aidan Robbins took his first two carries of the season on Thursday, one of which went for a 34-yard touchdown for his first career score.
    • TE Marshon Ford recorded his 15th career touchdown reception, tied for the third-most by a Louisville tight end all-time.
    • LB Marvin Dallas made the first start of his collegiate career and tallied a career-high five tackles and his first career interception.
    • LB Dorian Jones recorded the first takeaway of his collegiate career with a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter.
    • LB Zay Peterson had five career tackles entering Thursday and tallied six in the victory.
    • DB Greedy Vance totaled a career-high eight tackles to tie for the team lead on Thursday.
    • DB Qwynnterrio Cole matched his Louisville highs with eight tackles and two TFLs.
    NOTE: Photos courtesy of USA TODAY's Jaylynn Nash.

