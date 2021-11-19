Publish date:
Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 62, Duke 22
The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's win at Duke.
DURHAM, N.C. - Behind a career performance from Malik Cunningham, Louisville wrapped up ACC play in style, delivering a beatdown of Duke in Durham, N.C.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- Louisville is now 3-0 all-time against Duke and 2-0 at Wallace Wade Stadium.
- The Cardinals have outscored Duke 102-25 in two victories over the Blue Devils in Durham.
- Louisville has now won consecutive games against FBS opponents by at least 35 points since beating Florida Atlantic (61-10) and North Carolina (69-14) on Oct. 1 and Oct. 8, 2005.
- Louisville's 62 points scored were the most for the Cardinals since posting the same number in a win at Wake Forest on Oct. 12, 2019.
- The Cardinals scored 35 points in the first half for the second consecutive week, marking the first time UofL has done that in back-to-back games since doing so in the first four games of 2016.
- Louisville led 35-9 at halftime, giving it a halftime lead in consecutive games against FBS opponents for only the second time in program history – done previously Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, 2004 against Cincinnati (42-0) and Tulane (27-0).
- The Cardinals ran up 687 yards of total offense, their 10th-highest total all-time and the most since amassing 727 against Syracuse on Nov. 18, 2017.
- UofL has gone over 600 yards three times under Scott Satterfield.
- Louisville racked up 384 rushing yards, its most since going for 411 against Syracuse on Nov. 18, 2017.
- Five different Louisville players caught a touchdown pass on Thursday night, the first time that has happened since eight different players had receiving touchdowns against Charlotte in the 2016 season opener.
- Louisville set season highs in total yards (687), rushing yards (384), first downs (29), and points (62).
- UofL averaged 11.1 yards per play in the victory, the highest total since finishing with the same number in a win over Oregon State on Sept. 17, 2005.
- The Cardinals did not commit a turnover for the third consecutive game, their first three-game stretch without a turnover since doing so against Memphis, Cincinnati and Connecticut from Oct. 9-23, 2010.
Player Notes:
- QB Malik Cunningham finished the night 18-for-25 for 303 passing yards and five touchdowns to go along with 11 carries for 224 yards and two rushing scores.
- Cunningham became the second player in FBS history to pass for 300 yards and rush for 200 yards in a game, joining Washington's Marques Tuiasosopo who did it against Stanford on Oct. 30, 1999. Cunningham (303/224) finished with higher totals than Tuiasosopo (302/207) in both categories.
- Cunningham's 527 total yards marks the fourth-highest single-game total by a Louisville player.
- Cunningham is the second player in Louisville history to be responsible for seven touchdowns in a game – Lamar Jackson did it in three games.
- The 224 rushing yards are the ninth-most all-time in a single game by a Louisville player and were just two yards shy of Lamar Jackson's record for rushing yards by a UofL quarterback.
- Cunningham set the Louisville record for yards per carry in a game by a player with at least 10 attempts, averaging 20.4 in Thursday's win.
- Cunningham moved into third place on Louisville's single-season list for touchdowns responsible for, trailing only Lamar Jackson's 2016 and 2017 seasons.
- Cunningham is now tied for sixth on UofL's single-season list for rushing touchdowns with 18.
- Cunningham became the fourth Louisville player to reach 10,000 yards of total offense in his career, joining Lamar Jackson, Chris Redman and Brian Brohm.
- Cunningham tallied his fifth career 300-yard passing game and second of the season.
- Cunningham has rushed for multiple touchdowns in eight of 11 games this season.
- RB Aidan Robbins took his first two carries of the season on Thursday, one of which went for a 34-yard touchdown for his first career score.
- TE Marshon Ford recorded his 15th career touchdown reception, tied for the third-most by a Louisville tight end all-time.
- LB Marvin Dallas made the first start of his collegiate career and tallied a career-high five tackles and his first career interception.
- LB Dorian Jones recorded the first takeaway of his collegiate career with a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter.
- LB Zay Peterson had five career tackles entering Thursday and tallied six in the victory.
- DB Greedy Vance totaled a career-high eight tackles to tie for the team lead on Thursday.
- DB Qwynnterrio Cole matched his Louisville highs with eight tackles and two TFLs.
Gallery:
27 Images
NOTE: Photos courtesy of USA TODAY's Jaylynn Nash.
